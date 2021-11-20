×
WWE announces Survivor Series match to commemorate The Rock's debut anniversary

The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 25 years ago...
The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 25 years ago...
Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Nov 20, 2021 09:17 AM IST
This week's SmackDown was the go-home show prior to Survivor Series on Sunday. This year's event marks 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut.

He joined Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Marc Mero, and The Stalker (Barry Windham) to defeat Crush, Goldust, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and Hunter Hearst Helmsley in the traditional four-on-four elimination match.

To commemorate The Rock's WWE debut, Sonya Deville announced that there would be a 25-man dual-branded battle royal. After the announcement, the promotion posted a picture of the participants on Twitter.

"The battle for brand supremacy this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries just got bigger ... in the form of a 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal in honor of #Rock25!" the tweet said.

Check out the tweet below -

The battle for brand supremacy this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries just got bigger… in the form of a 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal in honor of #Rock25!ms.spr.ly/6014ki80r https://t.co/bsFa4L2QoM

Judging by the post, the participants of this battle royal include: Ricochet, T-Bar, Mansoor, Cesaro, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Erik, Ivar, R-Truth, Drew Gulak, AJ Styles, Omos, Sami Zayn, Humberto, Angel, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky.

Which superstar will win this battle royal at WWE Survivor Series to honor The Rock?

When looking at the participant list, it is easy to list some of the former world champions and heavy-hitters such as AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, Cesaro, and Jinder Mahal.

Many will be excited for a hopeful showdown between the two giants Omos and Commander Azeez. But this could also be a match to elevate a superstar like Montez Ford who has a lot of charisma like The Rock.

Montez Ford is going HAM! #SmackDown https://t.co/gi1DThI4oC

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see win this dual-branded battle royal? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Edited by Angana Roy
