5 bold predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2021: Shield reunion, former Royal Rumble winner returns

We are merely days away from the battle for brand supremacy in WWE. Survivor Series 2021 is set to take place this coming Sunday, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE's RAW and SmackDown brands will go up against each other to reign supreme. Multiple champion vs. champion matches have been announced for Survivor Series and the card looks promising. Being one of the "Big 4" pay-per-views of the year, WWE could be planning some major twists to catch fans off guard.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2021:

#5 Seth Rollins helps Roman Reigns defeat Big E at WWE Survivor Series 2021

We could be in for a mini Shield reunion at WWE Survivor Series this Sunday. The main event will feature WWE Champion Big E going one-on-one against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The company's biggest babyface will battle the biggest heel in what will surely be a blockbuster match.

As has been the case over the last year or so, it's highly unlikely that Roman Reigns will take the loss at Survivor Series. However, it wouldn't be fair to have Big E lose clean to the Tribal Chief either. Instead, we could see some outside interference from Seth Rollins to protect Big E even if he loses.

A couple of weeks ago, Rollins became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. The build-up to his match with Big E has been on hold due to Survivor Series. This finish could lead to a heated feud between the two in the months to follow. Reigns and Rollins reuniting to take Big E down would be a nostalgic moment for fans, 9 years after the Shield made their emphatic debut at the same pay-per-view.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell