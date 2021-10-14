"It was just a very toxic atmosphere" - Batista opens up about his early days in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Batista has opened up about his early days at the company, revealing that he didn't fit in and the atmosphere in the workplace was "very toxic."

The Animal made his main roster debut in 2002 and went on to attain a lot of success, capturing multiple championships and wrestling top names such as John Cena and The Undertaker. The former WWE Champion later made the transition to acting and became a major Hollywood star.

Speaking to Lauren Larson of Men’s Health, Batista stated that WWE didn't know what to do with him early on in his career and he wasn't liked by some people backstage.

“I couldn’t get comfortable," said Batista. "People didn’t like me, I was doing something wrong, the company wasn’t going to do anything with me, they didn’t know what to do with me, they didn’t know where I fit in. It was just a very toxic atmosphere. Wrestling is very competitive. It’s very cutthroat. You’re put in a position where you have to posture up all the time, and it’s exhausting."

Batista says he needed to make a name for himself outside of WWE

Batista is a renowned name in the professional wrestling and film industry. His most popular role on the big screen is playing Drax 'The Destroyer' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Animal discussed his transition into acting by stating that he wanted to make a name for himself outside of wrestling so people could see him in a different light.

“I didn’t want to be the guy coming from wrestling, taking these easy action roles and just kind of pumping up and putting baby oil on my arms," he continued. "I really fell in love with acting. I’m not trying to separate myself from professional wrestling because I’m embarrassed or anything like that. It’s just, I needed to make a name for myself and start all over and kind of just get people to see me in a different light. Because if people always see me as a pro wrestler turned actor, then they’re going to put me in a box for roles.”

Batista had his last match at WWE WrestleMania 35 where he collided with 'The Game' Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match.

