WWE legend opens up on relationship with Kurt Angle; Marrying Angle's ex-wife

Jeff Jarrett has spoken about his relationship with Kurt Angle and being involved in a storyline with Kurt Angle's ex-wife Karen, whom he would go on to marry.

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion had nothing but praise for the Olympic gold medalist, despite the pair sharing some strenuous times in the past.

Karen Smedley (later known as Karen Angle and Karen Jarrett) was married to Kurt Angle from 1998 to 2008, when she filed for divorce. A short time later, Karen became romantically linked to Angle's TNA colleague Jeff Jarrett. The pair later married in 2010.

In 2011, Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle entered a feud, with the real-life marriage controversy being utilized in the storyline. However, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jarrett implied their current relationship is a positive one, based around their shared family:

"In my world, that’s family." Said Jarrett. "It’s personal. It goes without saying, in 2010, I spent more time in the ring with him, he has spent Halloweens here at my house. He has five kids, that’s hard to imagine. I’ve got three biological, he’s got five biological."

Jarrett continued:

"It’s family. Obviously, we all have our ups and downs, our ins and outs. But heck, I have that with my buddy at the gym who is always late and it aggravates the hell out of me. So it is what it is… (On whether or not he saw the storyline coming) No, the short answer is no. But it did, and it transpired. Look, that was a unique time behind the scenes," Jarrett said.

Jeff Jarrett will soon be appearing on his own podcast - My World with Jeff Jarrett - where he will dive into his life and career alongside host Conrad Thompson.

Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett are both WWE Hall of Famers

Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Credit: WWE)

Despite both working for various promotions during their wrestling careers, as well as after their stints in WWE, both Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Thanks to their magnificent work in the ring and their contributions to the wrestling industry, the pair have left an unmistakable mark on every promotion they've worked for.

My World with Jeff Jarrett debuts on Westwood One on May 4th and earlier for subscribers on AdFreeShows.