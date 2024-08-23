A different type of smoke; rebooting an NXT faction - 7 WWE stars who desperately need a change in character

The Tribal Chief character finally got Roman Reigns over like WWE had always hoped. Switching from the over-pushed Big Dog to the mob-like leader of the Bloodline led to Roman's long title run.

Other stars like Bo Dallas and Nikki Cross have benefitted from huge character changes as members of The Wyatt Sicks. When a wrestler cannot get over with the fans or has gone as far as they can in their current state, it's time for a shift.

WWE has several performers who could benefit from a character change, including the following six stars

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#7. Candice LeRae has tried out a few personas on the main roster

Candice LeRae debuted on the main roster as the lovable veteran babyface. She has years in the industry but hasn't consistently maintained success on RAW and SmackDown.

Trending

She pivoted to The Poison Pixie heel character along with her 'daughter' Indi Hartwell. The results were the same as before. Her best run was as a member of the Way in NXT alongside Johnny Gargano, Hartwell, and Austin Theory.

By extension, Tommaso Ciampa was associated with the group. With Theory needing a change, Triple H could reform the faction on SmackDown. It would give everyone something to do.

LeRae could even 'adopt' Tegan Nox to get her on TV and involved in something. She could then portray a Den Mother like she did in NXT.

#6. Apollo Crews needs a good character

Apollo Crews returned to the main roster after being selected by SmackDown in the 2024 WWE Draft. [Image Credit: WWE]

There's no denying the in-ring skills of Apollo Crews. He's one of the more exciting stars who can easily wow the WWE Universe. He has won both mid-card titles in the company but has never moved above his current spot.

He can cut a promo when needed but isn't renowned for his mic skills. Therefore, it wouldn't be a bad idea to put him with a faction so he doesn't need to talk.

Crews would have been perfect for the Final Testament, so Karrion Kross could be his mouthpiece. The former NXT Champ could speak about how he has been mistreated despite his overwhelming athleticism.

The former United States Champion could even portray an acolyte type and put a white 'X' on his face like Paul Ellering did to pay tribute to Kevin Sullivan.

#5. Katana Chance & #4. Kayden Carter is lost in the shuffle

It's nice that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter like partying, dancing, and going to concerts, but dancing gimmicks don't offer much advancement in WWE. One need only look at Brodus Clay and Fandango.

Chance and Carter already won the WWE Women's Tag titles but didn't do much as Champions. They are an exciting team, but "like to party" isn't a gimmick with much longevity.

The former champions are also smaller, so they must find something different to stand out.

#3. Austin Theory is overdue for a change in WWE

Austin Theory has been a heel for the majority of his WWE career. He was briefly a goofy face in NXT with the Way but has primarily played the arrogant young upstart. Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller also currently play that role.

He's succeeded with that persona, winning the United States Championship, Money in the Bank, and WWE Tag Team titles. Even with those accolades, he needs a reboot as he approaches the climax of his partnership with Grayson Waller.

Waller has been a terrible ally and friend, so it feels like a matter of time before he turns on Theory. The Georgia native could transition to good guy status by rejoining Johnny Gargano and the Way if the faction is reborn on SmackDown.

#2. Angelo Dawkins and #1. Montez Ford could use a tweak of their personas

The Street Profits were on an intriguing path when they joined up with Bobby Lashley. They started to wear suits and act more seriously rather than dancing around with solo cups.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have probably gone as far as they can with their current gimmick. Despite great efforts, they've fallen short several times in title matches.

Suppose the group doesn't break up - they don't necessarily need to - they could either turn heel or adopt a more serious persona. The landscape of both WWE and SmackDown has changed immensely, so they may need to adapt to an ever-changing landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback