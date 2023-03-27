A family at war, a couple divided - 5 betrayals that could happen at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania is less than a week away, and the card for the show is mostly set, with the WWE Universe now waiting to see which matches will take place each night.

As ever in WWE, there are so many combustible elements heading into the show that anyone can betray their closest friends or family to get ahead in the company.

The following list looks at just five betrayals that could happen this weekend at WrestleMania.

#5 MVP costs Omos and aligns with Brock Lesnar

MVP and Brock Lesnar have dominated the build-up to one of WWE's most controversial bouts set for this weekend. While Lesnar has physically assaulted MVP as part of the feud, both men could likely have already landed on the same page ahead of their match.

MVP has pushed for The Hurt Business to reunite, but Bobby Lashley doesn't seem interested, which could lead to him looking to recruit Brock Lesnar instead. MVP and The Beast Incarnate could become an interesting duo on RAW following WrestleMania if he opts to align with a new client.

#4 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn implode, again

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have come together ahead of WrestleMania to finally send a message to The Bloodline. The Usos have held the tag team championship tightly for more than 600 days. Hence, Owens and Zayn know that taking away their title will be the best form of revenge.

The issue here is that their title pursuit is the only thing holding Zayn and Owens together. If they lose the match, then it's likely the two men will once again go their separate ways. Will Zayn and Owens implode if they lose or will they shake hands and pursue other challenges? Only time will tell.

#3 Trish Stratus turns on her own team

Trish Status was once the biggest heel in the women's division, but this part of her past has been conveniently overlooked ahead of WrestleMania. She has been portrayed as a top babyface ahead of the high-profile event.

Stratus is seemingly open to one more run in WWE, and once Damage CTRL is silenced, she could be looking to send a message to Becky Lynch to make it clear that The Man has something she wants. Stratus may not be happy that Lynch holds a title with her best friend, Lita. Hence, the veteran will probably want to resolve that at WrestleMania.

#2 Rhea Ripley could cost Dominik Mysterio a victory against his father at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship has arguably been one of the best things on WWE TV over the past few months. But the duo could hit quite a road bump this weekend.

The Judgment Day is expected to be at ringside to help Dominik since Legado Del Fantasma could be at ringside for Rey. If Ripley costs her partner the match, it could lead to an interesting storyline post-WrestleMania. Things might heat up, especially if The Eradicator is the SmackDown Women's Champion and makes the move over to the blue brand permanently.

#1 Solo Sikoa finally turns on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will take his family to WrestleMania this weekend in the hopes that there will be strength in numbers when he faces off against Cody Rhodes. The issue here is that his family is not completely on his side either. Every member of The Bloodline has a reason to stab him in the back, but Solo Sikoa could be the one chosen.

The former NXT Superstar has sat by and watched Roman Reigns try to tear his brothers apart in recent weeks while remaining loyal to him. However, he likely has an ulterior motive, which could become apparent at the biggest event of the year.

Do you think there will be many betrayals this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

