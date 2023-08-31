A furious Randy Orton once went out of his way to berate his own partner mid-match: "You pull your head out of your a**"

Randy Orton doesn’t take it lightly when someone underperforms in the squared circle with him. Considering his experience, he knows when it’s essential to set the younger superstars on the correct path.

Back in 2020, Orton had teamed up with Angel Garza and Andrade to take on The Viking Raiders and The Big Show. During the match, Garza’s attention began to drift, and his lack of focus was immediately recognized by The Viper.

He pulled the unfocused superstar aside and yelled, “Pull your head out of your a**!” Fans were on the edge of their seats when they witnessed one of the biggest heels in WWE, who never actually helps young talents, put someone on track while mentioning Garza. This moment holds a special place in his heart.

Furthermore, The Viper acknowledged that the youngster is growing up in the business just as he did. So he wouldn't back away from burying Garza if he kept up with his lack of focus. This was also the moment when the WWE Universe realized The Apex Predator was the most feared superstar on the roster.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, it was Randy Orton who secured the victory by delivering an RKO to Erik.

Angel Garza detailed how he changed after Randy Orton’s advice

Less of an advice, more of a warning. The Apex Predator changed Angel Garza’s career for the better. Angel Garza believes his character in the ring improved significantly following the altercation with Randy Orton.

Currently, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are scheduled to be back on WWE NXT. Angel Garza took to social media and sent a four-word message to solidify their unio.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, The Viper is still off WWE TV but is said to be recovering well and even training for an in-ring return. As of now, there are no speculated dates for his return. Orton has been off WWE TV since 2022 after losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos on an episode of SmackDown.