AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster. He is a veteran with plenty of experience under his belt, even before he came to the Stamford-based promotion.

Indeed, Styles' WWE achievements have been nothing short of phenomenal. His championship cabinet (2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 3x United States Championship, 1x RAW Tag Team Championship) is better than that of most superstars.

The Phenomenal One also has some records to his name, which considering his short seven-year tenure, is mightily impressive.

However, Styles is currently rocking a rather concerning record. If you take a look at his recent Premium Live Event win-loss record, it's a sea of Ls. That is frankly staggering, given how well he is booked.

Unfortunately, he somehow hasn't won a PLE match since Money in the Bank 2021, which was held in July of that year.

There, AJ Styles and Omos retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Viking Raiders. Since then, he has failed to win any matches on the big stage, which is a worrying streak for someone as talented as him.

The following tweet shows his losing run since MITB 2021.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe AJ Styles has had a difficult time on the biggest stage of late...



Will 'The Phenomenal One' put an end to an undesired streak against Finn Bálor on Saturday?



#SurvivorSeries AJ Styles has had a difficult time on the biggest stage of late...Will 'The Phenomenal One' put an end to an undesired streak against Finn Bálor on Saturday? 😩 AJ Styles has had a difficult time on the biggest stage of late...Will 'The Phenomenal One' put an end to an undesired streak against Finn Bálor on Saturday?#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/3m2CYzxueT

Styles will take on Finn Balor in a one-on-one grudge match at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames. He will look to get back to winning ways by making an example out of his opponent.

AJ Styles' feud with The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has made AJ Styles' life a living hell for the past many weeks. Their numerical advantage always had him on the ropes and on the receiving end of beatdowns. It took him ringing up Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and them making a return to level the playing field.

As mentioned earlier, Styles is set to battle Finn Balor at Survivor Series WarGames. It will be their second one-on-one match since their classic at TLC 2017. That time, The Phenomenal One fought Balor's Demon alter-ego and came up short.

In 2022, the former WWE Champion will be going up against a demon again, but one that is the leader of The Judgment Day. With factions backing each superstar, expect a chaotic match riddled with interference and action.

