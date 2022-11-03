A look at Jake Paul's boxing record ahead of his rumored WWE debut at Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will headline Crown Jewel 2022, but it looks like the latter might bring some assistance against The Bloodline in the form of Jake Paul. Like his older brother, they both started as social media stars before eventually finding a spot in combat sports. So far, the younger Paul has had an undefeated streak in his amateur and professional career in boxing.

In August 2018, the Paul brothers fought fellow YouTubers KSI and Deji in a pair of amateur white-collar boxing matches at the Manchester arena. The younger Paul fought first and won via technical knockout in the fifth round. On the other hand, Logan Paul scored a draw after six three-minute rounds.

Jake Paul's professional career began in January 2020 when he fought another YouTuber, AnEsonGib, in Miami. This time, Paul scored a quick victory after finishing the bout via TKO in the first round.

The Problem Child was scheduled for another match towards the end of 2020. This time, he didn't fight a YouTuber but a basketball player, Nate Robinson. Their fight was part of the Mike Tyson vs Ron Jones Jr. match card. The November event saw another victory for Jake in the second round via knockout.

Jake's next challenge looked to be more challenging, as he was now scheduled to fight former UFC fighter, Ben Askren. In April 2021, the YouTuber proved his skills after he defeated the former MMA fighter in the first round via TKO.

The younger Paul had another fight with former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley in August 2021. This time around, the bout ended in a split decision after eight rounds. That wasn't the case for their rematch four months later. After Tommy Fury pulled out of the bout against Paul, the former UFC welterweight champion stepped in. After six rounds, Jake defeated his opponent via KO.

Jake Paul's most recent bout was against one of the greatest MMA fighters, Anderson Silva. In September 2022, the former UFC middleweight champion could not pick up a victory. After eight rounds, the boxer won via unanimous decision.

Triple H teases Jake Paul's appearance for Crown Jewel 2022

Weeks leading up to the Saudi Arabia event, The Bloodline made sure to intimidate Logan Paul with numbers. From the looks of it, the challenger might also have someone by his corner for Crown Jewel 2022.

In WWE's Q3 earnings call, Triple H introduced the main event for Crown Jewel 2022 and teased that Logan's brother might have a role in the match.

"This Saturday we will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel where one of the world’s most famous influencers Logan Paul will face off against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Undoubtedly Roman will have the entire Bloodline with him which would make one wonder if Logan will have his very famous brother Jake Paul, fresh off his win against Anderson Silva, in his corner to help even the odds,"

It will be interesting to see what kind of help Logan Paul will receive from his brother if the latter does appear at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event.

