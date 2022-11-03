Triple H teases involvement of 25-year-old megastar in Roman Reigns’ match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE may have a surprise twist planned for the epic encounter between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, as teased by Triple H.

This Saturday in Saudi Arabia, The Maverick will challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in what will be the former's third outing inside the squared circle. While Logan has proven in both his matches that he has the talent to stand toe-to-toe with some of the very best in pro wrestling, Reigns has the numbers advantage with The Bloodline in his corner.

However, the YouTuber could have his own backup at the premium live event. Triple H seemed to hint on WWE's Q3 earnings call that Logan's brother, Jake Paul, could make an appearance at Crown Jewel to help even the odds.

"This Saturday we will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel where one of the world’s most famous influencers Logan Paul will face off against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Undoubtedly Roman will have the entire Bloodline with him which would make one wonder if Logan will have his very famous brother Jake Paul, fresh off his win against Anderson Silva, in his corner to help even the odds," Triple H said. [From 20:32 to 20:58]

Logan Paul believes Jake Paul can take on multiple members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline on his own

Roman Reigns has not often relied on The Bloodline to make a difference in his matches, and Saturday's encounter against Logan Paul is expected to be no different.

However, the presence of Jake Paul in Logan's corner could help the latter get closer to evening the odds. Logan has stated in the past that his brother will eventually follow in his footsteps by crossing over into the world of WWE. The Maverick added that Jake has the potential to take on multiple members of The Bloodline on his own.

"Jake Paul could take on both of The Usos and Solo and Sami Zayn by himself and leave Roman up to me. But we can do it, he just needs to get involved," said Logan Paul.

Jake Paul is fresh from his victory over former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match. The 25-year-old even performed Triple H's signature water spit during the weigh-in for his recent fight.

