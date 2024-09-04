WWE has been remarkably better ever since Triple H assumed full creative control of the promotion. Vince McMahon was set in his ways during his nearly 40 years in control of the world's biggest wrestling promotion.

The Game has made things more logical, including curtailing needless name changes, using certain words that were banned for no reason, and pushing more stars.

Names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair are still pushed. However, Triple H has featured stars McMahon may have disregarded, like Gunther, DIY, Pete Dunne, Michin, Chad Gable, and others.

While a lot has changed for the better in WWE under Triple H, there will always be decisions that irk some fans. The next five decisions have built skepticism among them.

#5. Consistently having five matches on smaller PLEs

Except for WrestleMania 40 and SummerSlam, every PLE since April has consisted of only five matches. That includes Backlash France, Clash at the Castle, Money in the Bank, and Bash in Berlin.

Each major title had a turn in the spotlight at particular events. WWE has also constantly focused on angles featuring both the Bloodline and the Judgment Day, regardless of whether titles were involved.

The practice allows those booked ample time to tell their story in the ring. However, some of the booked matches have spots where things are drawn out. Instead of slow pacing for every bout, time could be cut from each contest to give other stars a spot on the card.

If even three minutes were cut from each of the five matches, that gives 15 additional minutes for a sixth contest. Fewer matches on a card lessens the opportunity for a title change.

#4. Inconsistent booking of women's tag team division

One inconsistency, regardless of the person in charge of creative, is the booking around the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Things started to get slightly better once Chelsea Green won the titles last summer.

Since then, however, the belts have ping-ponged between various teams. They've changed hands five times since December 2023 and four times in 2024. WWE wants to keep pushing both Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill even if they aren't in the singles title scene.

They are two of the division's biggest stars but don't need titles to stand out. Where does that leave stars whose primary functions were as tag teams? What are Kayden Carter & Katana Chance and the Unholy Union supposed to do if they're not in the title picture?

That was the only way they were featured on RAW and SmackDown. Now that the super faces have the titles again, it's hard to invest in any of their matches unless they are triple threats. Cargill and Belair always squash the competition, even if the matches are laid out to appear competitive.

#3. Advertising overtaking WWE's ringside

One huge change that emerged in WWE after the TKO merger was advertising and product placement in the ring. Prime Hydration became the official drink of the promotion. Part of the deal involved placing Prime logos on mats for PLEs and every show.

The partnership may be good for Logan Paul and the company itself, but it feels like a cash grab. That was one good thing McMahon did - forgo sponsorships instead of having his wrestlers look like NASCAR vehicles draped in numerous advertisements.

WWE has also utilized specific sponsors for individual matches and has cut to 15-second spots during those matches. The whole endeavor is distracting from the in-ring action and commentary and doesn't improve the product.

#2. Representation for secondary titles other than Women's Tag Team Championship

The last time either set of tag team titles was on the line on a PLE was WrestleMania 40. The matches have been saved for episodes of SmackDown before international events.

Conversely, the Women's Tag Team titles have been on three PLEs, all featuring Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The powerhouse duo has won the belts twice.

The Intercontinental Championship has been on a few shows since April, whereas the United States title has not. The storylines for the WWE Tag Team titles were strong enough to be included on one of the smaller shows.

The Women's Tag title scene has just been heels interfering in random matches, leading to predictable title matches on PLEs. Since equal representation is a huge issue across society, WWE should follow suit with all of its champions.

#1. A random story with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens

Things remained cordial (for now) between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes after Bash in Berlin. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

Friends battling over a championship can work sometimes. Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes have been allies over the last few years and more so in 2024.

The Prizefighter deserves another major title run, but few thought he'd actually defeat Rhodes at the Bash in Berlin. Title matches are the best when the potential for a swap is high.

Solo Sikoa staked another claim to the Undisputed WWE Championship regardless of who won in Berlin. He did this in NXT after losing several matches for the North American Championship.

Fans will be invested because Owens is great at what he does, but they don't need to turn him heel. He's still very popular with fans as a good guy. This feud seems like filler between larger angles.

