The relationship between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will come to a head at NXT Stand & Deliver. After nearly three years joined at the hip in NXT, the two former friends will main event Stand & Deliver during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Hayes has already dabbled on WWE SmackDown, even competing in a tournament to determine a challenger for US Champion Logan Paul.

Williams' popularity rose organically as Hayes was ruling over NXT as its champion. The jealousy grew and will explode at Stand & Deliver. Here are four possible finishes for the heated match between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

#4 Carmelo Hayes backs up his claims as #1 with a clean win

Carmelo Hayes is used to having his hand raised

There would be no debate if the former NXT Champion simply beat his friend in the middle of the ring. If it happens without underhanded tactics, the outcome cannot be questioned.

Hayes has defeated many top stars like Wes Lee, Grayson Waller, and Bron Breakker before. He always claims to be the best and that he is 'HIM.' If that's the case, then he shouldn't have trouble beating Trick Williams cleanly.

The problem for Melo, however, is that all of those wins he accumulated to become 'HIM' had interference from Trick. If Hayes defeats the uber-popular Williams cleanly, it would cancel out those dirty victories.

#3 Too much animosity leads to a No Contest

Heated rivalries should always culminate with either a match at a huge event or with a big stipulation. WWE has opted for the former with the showdown between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Hayes and Williams have had to resort to using security to keep each other away from each other, including a pull-apart brawl on the latest edition of NXT.

Williams might be so revved up that he needs to be pulled off of his former ally. A No Contest would prolong the feud further if that's where they are headed.

#2 Hayes cheats to get over his former friend

Considering he had no problem turning on his former best friend, there's a big chance that Carmelo Hayes will cheat in order to beat Trick Williams.

The fans will loudly be in Trick's corner and the response will be deafening. If that response can pump Trick up when Melo has control, the former NXT Champ may go outside the box to beat Williams.

Melo can cheat with a weapon or low blow or force his masked security guards to intervene. If someone is going to cheat, it'll be Carmelo Hayes.

#1 Trick Williams gets the biggest win of his career at Stand & Deliver

What's more important for Trick - a huge win or revenge on Hayes?

He hasn't won the NXT Title yet but Trick Williams can still get the biggest win of his WWE career at Stand & Deliver. Trick has tried to do things as babyfaces do - face-to-face and on the books.

Hayes will likely provide the biggest test to date for Williams and he'll do everything he can to stop Trick from winning. That would make a win for Trick all the more satisfying.

If Williams doesn't win the NXT Championship, the next best thing is beating his heated rival. That doubles since Hayes beat Bron Breakker, who was the face of NXT before he was moved to the main roster. A clean win over the former champ will increase Trick's stock whether if he stays in NXT or moves to the main roster after Stand & Deliver.

