A part-time paradise? 4 reasons why Logan Paul shouldn't win the US Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 usually has a blend of big superstars, and this year's offering is not any different. While Roman Reigns will battle LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, SmackDown's other singles title will also be on the line.

Logan Paul returned on SmackDown to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. He mentioned how he defeated Rey and Dominik in tag team action but still wanted a one-on-one showdown with the WWE legend.

Despite the urge to have Logan Paul win a title in WWE, he should not beat Rey Mysterio. Here are four reasons why he should not win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

#4 Roman Reigns is the heel champion on SmackDown

For the better part of more than the last three years, Roman Reigns has been atop the SmackDown throne. He has ruled the blue brand as a ruthless heel, pitting family and friends against each other at every turn.

A good way to diversify brands is to have a blend of champions. If all of NXT's champions were babyfaces, it would be lopsided. The same is the case in any other wrestling promotion, and especially in WWE.

If Paul wins the United States Title at Crown Jewel, then both of the male singles champions on SmackDown will be heels. Champions should be of opposing alignments so that other members, both heel and babyface, have a belt to chase.

#3 There are full-time superstars who could use the rub

Winning the United States Title could help Karrion Kross get his WWE career back on track.

Superstars like Grayson Waller, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Karrion Kross are technically full-time performers. While each star may not appear every week, they are utilized as full-time superstars.

Even with his crossover appeal, Logan Paul is a part-time competitor. He appears a few times a year for big events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Crown Jewel.

While Austin Theory had a lackluster run before losing the title to Mysterio, he is there every Friday. Moreover, Theory helping his ally Waller win would be another good way to get heat on those two. A championship run could also help Karrion Kross.

#2 There is more story to tell with the title and the Latino World Order

Before Rey won the title, there was tension among the members of the Latino World Order. Both Santos Escobar and Mysterio had a chance to win the United States Championship, but an injury kept each performer from a title shot. When Mysterio finally got around to his chance, he took the belt from Austin Theory.

While the members of the Latino World Order are happy for any fellow member's success, there could be underlying feelings of jealousy or resentment. Escobar is supposed to be the successor to Mysterio, but The Master of the 619 is not ready to step aside.

Carlito also recently returned to WWE. Whose side would he be on in a potential LWO civil war? Will Escobar turn against the perennial face Mysterio, or will Rey pull a Hulk Hogan and finally turn to the dark side? There are more levels to tell in the LWO saga with the United States Title, so Logan Paul does not need it as an accessory.

#1 Both male singles champions will be part-timers if they win at Crown Jewel

Reigns has worked a part-time schedule over the last two years.

One of the most glaring arguments against Logan Paul winning the United States Title is roster dynamics on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has been a part-time champion for the last three years. He only recently returned to SmackDown six weeks after SummerSlam.

He was not on this week's show but will be on next week's episode to sign the contract for his Crown Jewel match with LA Knight. Paul is also a part-timer. Should he capture the United States Title, both of SmackDown's singles champions will be part-time stars.

SmackDown needs at least one single titleholder that appears weekly. Having two part-time champions will send the wrong message to the fans and the superstars backstage. Full-time stars put in the work each week. Either the Undisputed WWE Universal Title or the United States Title should be defended by a full-time performer.

Do you think Logan Paul should win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!