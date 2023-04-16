A scorned friend, seeds planted for a lengthy storyline - 4 Women who have good reason to attack Lita on WWE RAW

All of the news coming out of last week's episode of WWE RAW centered around Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and the fact that she turned heel for the first time in almost two decades.

Ahead of her heel turn, Lita was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage, and Stratus was then able to replace her in the match. Lita wasn't seen again on RAW but would have later discovered that she lost her Championships without being in the match and that her best friend attacked her tag team partner.

So who was behind the assault on the WWE Hall of Famer? There are a few interesting suspects listed below.

#4. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the first women on the scene and could easily have been behind the assault if she had attacked from behind. Liv has been pushing to be noticed in the Women's Tag Team Division since losing her Championship last year, and Lita was able to walk in and be handed a shot on WWE RAW.

It would be acceptable for Morgan to be annoyed and want to ensure that she is able to win the Championships on WWE RAW by taking out Lita. Stratus stepped up, but that didn't manage to foil Morgan's plans to win the Championships and eventually turn heel down the road.

#3. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus and Lita have been best friends on and off screen for decades, but jealousy can be problematic, and it's apparent that Stratus didn't like being the third wheel in the group.

Lynch picked up the win for her team after pinning Bayley at WrestleMania, and Stratus was clearly left feeling like a spare part. Maybe she was the one who attacked Lita in order to be handed that chance to prove that she was the better partner, and when she lost, she snapped.

#2. Bayley appears on WWE RAW

Bayley has made it clear that she wants a match against Lita at some point, and there has to be a beginning to their feud. Now that Bayley's feud with Becky Lynch has come to an end, perhaps she wanted to get revenge on Lita for costing her faction the championships.

Of course, she couldn't control Trish Stratus' actions following the fact, but she could be the woman that Lita faces at SummerSlam when it's revealed that she cost her the titles.

#1. Nobody, she wasn't attacked on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus and Lita have been two peas in a pod for several years, and it's hard to believe that this wasn't the plan from the beginning for Lita to be taken out and Stratus to then take out Lynch.

The two women could have been in it together, and it could be that Lita hasn't forgiven Lynch for defeating her in Saudi Arabia last year, so they wanted to give her the titles and then take them away. This could then lead to Stratus and Lita challenging for the titles together, which is what they have always wanted.

