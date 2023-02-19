A shocking breakup, a dispute with a former WWE Champion - 5 Directions for Montez Ford following Elimination Chamber

Montez Ford competed in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match tonight at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Ford entered the match last and had the crowd behind him. The 32-year-old made the first elimination after hitting a Splash off the top rope on Bronson Reed.

Ford picked up another elimination in the bout after connecting with a Blockbuster on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Montez went for another Splash, but Theory got his knees up.

Rollins followed it up with the Stomp on Ford, and Theory pinned him for elimination. Montez was then helped backstage by the medical staff and got a big ovation from the crowd.

Listed below are 5 directions for Montez Ford following WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. The Street Profits could break up on WWE RAW

Montez Ford qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match by defeating Elias. Angelo Dawkins fell short of qualifying for the title match at the Premium Live Event by losing to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Dawkins has to be feeling jealous about the praise Montez Ford has been receiving and his tag team partner having more success than him as a singles star.

Angelo Angelo could snap and attack his tag team partner in the upcoming weeks. Dawkins versus Ford could be an entertaining rivalry during the WrestleMania season and would allow Montez to officially step out of the tag team division.

#4. He could fully commit to The Street Profits

Following Elimination Chamber, Ford could decide to stick with The Street Profits in the long run. The team has amazing chemistry and has developed a connection with the WWE Universe.

Montez may think The Street Profits could put it all together and challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Dawkins and Ford still have a lot of time left in their careers, and it would be a shame to see a great tag team split up too early.

#3. Montez Ford and Bianca Belair could team up

Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, teamed up tonight at Elimination Chamber to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Ford and Bianca Belair could start up a conflict with a mixed tag team on RAW following the Premium Live Event, as there is some time to kill until WrestleMania 39.

A tag team match featuring Belair's incredible strength and Ford's remarkable athleticism would be a fun match for WWE fans.

#2. Montez Ford could get his own talk show on RAW

The Miz has been hosting Miz TV on RAW for what feels like an eternity at this point, and it is time for a change. Montez Ford could interrupt the next edition of Miz TV and tell The A-Lister to kick rocks.

It has been a rough month for The Miz. He was quickly eliminated from the Royal Rumble 2023 and has been handed back-to-back embarrassing losses to Rick Boogs on RAW. The Miz losing his TV show would make perfect sense during his downfall on the road to WrestleMania.

#1. He begins his journey to the top of the company

Montez Ford is a terrific pro wrestler but has the charisma required to make it to the top as well. Most superstars are talented in the ring, but very few have the persona of Ford. He commands attention when he is on screen, and that is very rare.

WWE may decide that Ford is a special talent and begin preparing him for a future reign as World Champion. Montez would make a great United States Champion, but the 32-year-old may have his heart set on capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

