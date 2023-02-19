Video: Former Champion assisted by medical staff following potential injury at Elimination Chamber 

Montez Ford was one of the highlights of the men's Elimination Chamber match this year, but it appears that this came at a cost for the former Tag Team Champion.

After his gravity-defying antics throughout the match, Ford was finally eliminated from the match following a curb stomp from Seth Rollins onto the surrounding steel inside the structure.

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/0rJMb0u1hQ

The medical staff then headed into the ring to help Ford after it became apparent that he was responsive and there was a risk of a head injury. Of course, WWE treats these injuries seriously, and he was then helped to the back and was unable to make it out of the chamber without falling down the steps.

While Montez Ford struggled to exit the chamber, Logan Paul took advantage and attacked Seth Rollins, despite not being a part of the match.

The company should give an official update on Ford's condition following the show. The former Champion put on an absolute clinic inside the steel at Elimination Chamber, and even though he came up short, there should still be a place for him on the WrestleMania 39 card.

Who do you think Montez Ford will compete at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes