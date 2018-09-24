A significant 13-year old Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank record shattered

Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman have a earned a disgraceful record to their name

WWE Royal Rumble and WWE Money in the Bank is fan favorite PPV's not only because of the match types involved but these PPVs help in changing a superstar’s entire career.

WWE introduced the Royal Rumble match back in 1988 where ( since 1993 ), the winner of the interval battle royale earns himself a world title match in the main event of WrestleMania.

Chris Jericho invented the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2005 where 5-10 participants battle to grab the MITB briefcase suspended 20 feet above the ring.

The briefcase contains a contract that guarantees a world championship match and the holder can cash it in at any time he/she wishes.

Several WWE superstars have won the aforementioned matches and successfully won the world title. Over the generations, the Royal Rumble and Money in the bank have worked as a launching plank for the winners to become top WWE superstars.

15 out of the 19 Money in the Bank winners have fruitfully cashed in their briefcase and since 1993 (when the “Rumble Winner getting Championship Match” rule implemented) the Royal Rumble winners have 15-12 record in their championship matches.

It had never ever happened in the company's history that both the Royal Rumble winner and Mr. Money in the Bank winner failed to seize their opportunities.

Earlier in 2012 (John Cena), 2013 (Damien Sandow) and 2017 (Acting RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin) when the MITB holders were unsuccessful, the same year’s Royal Rumble winner had won the world championship at the grandest stage. (2012 - Sheamus, 2013- John Cena and 2017- Randy Orton)

2018 marks the first time that the season’s 30-man Royal Rumble match and the “men’s” MITB contract match did not give us new champions. While Nakamura lost to AJ Styles clean at WrestleMania 34, Braun’s Universal Championship match ended via disqualification thanks to Brock Lesnar’s interference.

These failed attempts are doing nothing but exposing the WWE Creative’s doubt and inability in creating new superstars for the future.