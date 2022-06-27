Stipulation thrown into the mix for Kevin Owens' match tonight on RAW

WWE recently announced that a stipulation had been added to Kevin Owens' match against Ezekiel, Elias, or Elrod on tonight's RAW.

Over the past few months, Owens has been obsessed with his attempts to reveal the true identity of RAW Superstar Ezekiel, who has claimed to be Elias' younger brother.

Last week on RAW, the two brothers appeared on screen for the first time ever, and despite this, Owens is still not convinced. This doubt has resulted in the former Universal Champion being booked to face off against his rival on tonight's show.

However, earlier today, WWE announced via social media that the winner of Kevin Owens' match against either Ezekiel, Elias, or Zeke's younger brother Elrod would qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

"TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will get his chance to qualify for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of @IAmNotEliasWWE).Will we be meeting a new member of the family? #WWERaw." (H/T Twitter)

In what is already a chaotic story, WWE has added further fuel to the fire with this new stipulation.

Elias enjoyed smashing Kevin Owens on RAW

Last week on the red brand, Elias returned to WWE programming as he and Ezekiel looked to prove to Owens that they are indeed two different people.

With KO still doubting the brothers, Elias sought to beat some knowledge into his rival last week as he hit the Canadian star with his guitar.

In an exclusive WWE interview, The Drifter noted that he felt good about his attack on The Prizefighter.

"That felt good, that felt really good. It has been too long since I was out there asking who wants to walk with Elias, and I felt them. I felt them in my soul, and I felt them in my blood, you know, they want to walk with Elias. And I got to walk out there and have some fun, have a little concert, smash Kev, what a time!. You know what? I can't wait to do it again." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Watch the full interview below:

WWE @WWE #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: After his smash concert, Elias is honored to be back in front of the @WWEUniverse and bets on @IAmNotEliasWWE to defeat @FightOwensFight EXCLUSIVE: After his smash concert, Elias is honored to be back in front of the @WWEUniverse and bets on @IAmNotEliasWWE to defeat @FightOwensFight. #WWERaw https://t.co/Mo78zEHAae

After Elias hit Kevin Owens with a guitar last week, you can bet he will be looking to exact some revenge on the star tonight.

