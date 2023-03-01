A streak retained, #WrestleZaynia - 4 Signs that Sami Zayn could be added to the WrestleMania 39 main event 

WrestleMania is now just a month away and there are only four official matches slated for the show. The main event of one of the nights of this year's show will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a match that many fans believe should be a triple threat, But the fans want Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn has remained a hot topic of conversation following his betrayal of The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble and it appears that WWE could be hinting that there is a chance he will still be included in the main event.

Here are just four signs that this year's WrestleMania main event could once again be a triple-threat match.

#4. #WrestleZaynia is currently running wild

Much like when Daniel Bryan was pushing to be part of the WrestleMania main event nine years ago, the WWE Universe is with Sami Zayn and they believe that he deserves a spot in the main event match given the work he has done in The Bloodline.

WWE fans pushed for #YESleMania back in 2014 and this year the fans have once again pushed for #WrestleZaynia in the hopes that WWE will reconsider and allow Zayn to be in the main event. Recent reports suggest that the company is aware of Zayn's popularity and has started booking segments to ensure that the fans cannot change the narrative of promo slots.

#3. Sami Zayn is yet to have a match announced for WrestleMania

The rumored match for Sami Zayn at WrestleMania is reportedly set to see him team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos. At the moment, The Usos are not on the same page and neither are Sami and Kevin.

Jey Uso looks just as likely to betray The Bloodline as Sami was, and Kevin Owens has made it clear that he doesn't want to be friends with Zayn anymore. So how will these relationships be patched up in just a month's time? It looks like WWE could be working on something entirely different or the whole story will be rushed.

#2. Sami Zayn has remained part of The Bloodline feud

Instead of being pushed to the back of the line after his loss to Roman Reigns last month, Sami Zayn has remained an integral part of The Bloodline's story and has appeared on TV more than Reigns himself.

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn have also already met face-to-face once. This week on SmackDown, Rhodes will address Reigns. Sami Zayn can once again make an appearance and get involved in the story in some way, shape, or form. While there are several options for the company heading into the biggest show of the year, it's clear that this one makes the most sense.

#1. WWE wants to retain Roman Reigns' streak

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in a WWE ring for more than three years, but the company clearly wants Cody Rhodes' return story to be the conversation coming out of WrestleMania. It will be a feel-good moment that could ensure that the show makes headline news and Reigns remains unpinned.

Reigns as The Head of the Table coming from a huge WrestleMania main event loss could be a hard story to spin, but if it was Sami who was pinned, then Reigns could claim a rematch in Saudi Arabia and chase the title with the narrative that he never actually lost it while retaining his unpinned streak.

Do you think this year's main event will be a triple-threat match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes