Elias has targeted Jeff Hardy ever since coming over to WWE RAW during the 2020 Draft. His feud with the Charismatic Enigma stems from the accident that put Elias out with injury back in May on SmackDown.

Hardy was cleared of being involved with the incident, but that hasn't stopped Elias from accusing him of putting him on the shelf. The latest encounter will have a special stipulation on WWE RAW tonight.

The musician will meet the former WWE Champion in a Symphony of Destruction match. This No Disqualification, music-themed contest will feature instruments that fit the gimmick of Elias. It will mark the second time this speciality bout has occurred, following the inaugural match in March 2018 when Elias faced Braun Strowman.

This is a rematch from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, where these two men met. The match ended in a disqualification win for Elias, after Hardy used a guitar over his back. They also faced off on WWE RAW four weeks ago on November 2nd in a Guitar on a Pole Match, in which Jeff Hardy was victorious.

Jeff Hardy vs. Ricochet on WWE Main Event

This week's WWE RAW marks a return to the flagship show for Jeff Hardy. Last week, the former WWE Champion was featured on WWE Main Event in a dream match of sorts against Ricochet.

The two high flying talents brought a ton of star power that is not regularly seen on the secondary show, and make it an episode worth going out of your way to see.

WWE Main Event also featured a special Miz TV with the members of RETRIBUTION. With Jeff Hardy's return to Monday Night RAW imminent, fans will have to see if this star power continues to be highlighted on the sometimes forgotten show of WWE.