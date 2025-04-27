A Timeless talent and a 'Twisted' crossover star - 4 big names WWE regrets releasing

Andrade, Rusev, and Aleister Black all recently returned to WWE after being released from the company. Those moves took place toward the end of Vince McMahon's tenure as WWE's head honcho.

Ad

The company released nearly 100 stars during the Pandemic Era, with some releases making less sense than others. Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed were also let go but returned to WWE.

With the emergence of AEW as a player over the last few years, most big names took their talents to Tony Khan's company.

Athena and Buddy Matthews have had varying degrees of success. WWE must regret releasing the next stars due to how they've thrived outside of the company.

Ad

Trending

#4. Keith Lee was a stalwart in NXT

Triple H had to be adamantly against releasing Keith Lee during the cuts of 2021. He was one of the few double champions in company history, holding both the NXT and North American titles after beating Adam Cole for the NXT title.

The Limitless One soon emerged in AEW but has endured a disappointing tenure there. He won the AEW World Tag Team titles with Swerve Strickland but hasn't done much else of note since then.

Ad

Some puzzling health issues have kept him out of the ring since December 2023. Lee could have been a World Champion in WWE by now since The Game was a huge fan.

He could have clashed with Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and others because of his shocking athleticism for a man his size.

#3. Samoa Joe is a valuable asset wherever he goes

Ad

Much like Keith Lee, Samoa Joe was a favorite of Triple H. He was a stalwart in two NXT stints and was a perennial rival of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Samoa Joe was released twice by WWE. When he joined up with AEW, Tony Khan booked him like a monster. He won the AEW World Championship but dropped it to Swerve Strickland when he had to go on hiatus to film Twisted Metal season 2.

Ad

WWE could have easily cross-promoted the show since it airs on Peacock. Joe recently returned to form the Opps with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.

The trio beat the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship, with Powerhouse Hobbs filling in for Hook. Joe is a unique blend of physicality, endurance, and grit, and he gives great promos.

#2. Toni Storm is a record-holding AEW Women's World Champion

Ad

WWE had a future megastar on its hands, but again, Vince McMahon's strange booking and unwillingness to think outside the box created a monster for his competition.

Even before she crafted the "Timeless" persona, Toni Storm was a two-time AEW Women's World Champion. She continued her punk rock persona in the Outcasts with Saraya and Ruby Soho.

But when Storm took on the persona of an eccentric classic movie star, she invented one of the most memorable characters of all time. It's not for everyone and can be shocking simply for the sake of a gasp.

Ad

The fact remains that WWE has issues creating multiple intriguing female personas. Had McMahon decided not to embarrass the former NXT UK Women's Champ, names like Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton could be looking out for the shoe.

#1. Swerve Strickland never had a fair shot on WWE's main roster

Ad

Of all the members of Hit Row, the only one with any industry clout was Swerve Strickland. He had loads of experience on the independent scene and was a known commodity.

Pairing him with three novices helped them more than him, as he was the only member of Hit Row not to be re-signed. That was mainly because his standing in the industry got him signed by AEW.

Strickland enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last four years, winning tag team gold and the AEW World title. His feud with Hangman Page set the world (and Strickland's childhood home) on fire, proving there was more to him than just a golden grill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More