A tribute to Road Warrior Animal, a year after his passing 

Road Warrior Animal's name belongs in the Mount Rushmore of Tag Team Wrestling. Flanked by Road Warrior Hawk, his tag team partner, the duo won gold and glory in both the NWA and WWE!

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling were honored that following his retirement from the ring, Animal joined Dr. Chris Featherstone as the co-host of Legion of RAW, our weekly RAW review show. The two men would break down every episode by segment and present it entertainingly to the world.

Unfortunately, it was a little over a year that Road Warrior Animal passed away. To celebrate his life and legacy, we at Sportskeeda Wrestling have released a short video.

The video features Vince Russo, who would replace Road Warrior Animal on Legion of RAW following his demise. It's a special episode of our weekly series - Writing with Russo.

Rest in peace Road Warrior Animal (1960-2020)

Whether it was as a member of Legion of Doom, Legion of Doom 2000, The Road Warriors, or even as a part of his solo run in 2005, Road Warrior Animal touched many lives and left an indelible mark on history.

Also Read

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ We are delighted to announce that Legion of RAW will continue every Monday night immediately following #WWERaw with @chrisprolific and the legendary @THEVinceRusso ! The name of the show will remain the same in honor of @RWAnimal , as a mark of respect! We are delighted to announce that Legion of RAW will continue every Monday night immediately following #WWERaw with @chrisprolific and the legendary @THEVinceRusso! The name of the show will remain the same in honor of @RWAnimal, as a mark of respect! https://t.co/IWuiW0pMTK

As a mark of respect, we at Sportskeeda Wrestling decided not to change the name 'Legion of RAW' even after Vince Russo took over the reins. We urge all our readers to leave their favorite Road Warrior Animal memory in the comments and scream in unison - Oh what a rush!

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Kaushik Das