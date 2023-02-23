A WWE Legend, former WWE Universal Champion - 5 potential opponents for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar via disqualification at WWE Elimination Chamber. Following that, the All-Mighty laid waste to Elias on the previous episode of WWE RAW before sending a stern warning to Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar.

With the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, being the next roadblock on WWE's caravan, a question that has been reverberating in the minds of all Bobby Lashley fans is what the company has in store for The All-Mighty at the event.

The following piece will look at five potential opponents for Lashely at The Show of Shows

#5. WWE pits Elias against Lashley

As mentioned earlier, Bobby Lashley interrupted Elias on the previous episode of WWE RAW. The All-Mighty then laid waste to Ezekiel's older brother to stand tall over him.

While fans had high hopes upon his return to WWE, Elias has failed to break through on the main roster and currently seems lost on the red brand. But that could change if WWE decides to push into a feud against the All-Mighty.

However, the promotion needs to build him first. The creative team could have Elias earn a few major victories to add some momentum behind his back before pitting him against Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Bobby Lashley faces Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 39

As you may know, WWE likes to have several legends return on the road to WrestleMania to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match at The Show of Shows. While Lita returned a couple of weeks ago on RAW, Trish Stratus is rumored to return soon.

Another name who could be on that list is Bill Goldberg. The WWE veteran has had a fierce rivalry with Bobby Lashley during the pandemic era, and the promotion reigniting that rivalry leading to a match at WrestleMania 39 doesn't sound bad.

Given Goldberg is on the wrong side of age, there is only so much left in him. Hence, a potential WrestleMania match against Lashley would be an ideal way for him to ride into the sunset.

#3. The All-Mighty vs. The Beast

After the match, Brock took out Bobby with an F5 through the Announce Table, and the referee with 2 F5s. Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar via DQ after Brock kicked Bobby between the legs.After the match, Brock took out Bobby with an F5 through the Announce Table, and the referee with 2 F5s. #EliminationChamber Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar via DQ after Brock kicked Bobby between the legs. After the match, Brock took out Bobby with an F5 through the Announce Table, and the referee with 2 F5s. #EliminationChamber https://t.co/pBv7aJtW6C

As you may know, Bobby Lashley locked horns with Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one contest at Elimination Chamber on February 18. While The All-Mighty had The Beast reeling with a Hurt Lock, the latter low-blowed him to hand him a win via disqualification.

This was followed by the former Universal Champion launching a brutal post-match attack on The All-Mighty. Given how things concluded at the premium live event, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the duo are from done with each other.

Hence, the creative team could book the duo in a grudge match at The Show of Shows to conclude this rivalry.

#2. Lashley takes on Bray Wyatt

On the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt warned the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the premium live event.

Given Lashley prevailed over The Beast Incarnate at the EC, and fans can expect The Eater of Worlds to target the former United States Champion in the coming days. The creative team could have Wyatt attack Lashley to set up a blockbuster match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Bobby Lashley takes on Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar in a triple-threat match

While The Beast Incarnate and The All-Mighty are far from done with each other, WWE has spiced things up by adding Bray Wyatt to the scene. This has led to fans speculating about a potential blockbuster triple-threat match between the aforementioned names at WrestleMania 39.

While this may seem a bit distant at the moment, one should never say never in Pro Wrestling. A Wyatt vs. Lashley vs. Lesnar triple threat match, would surely grab a lot of eyeballs. Fans can expect this to blow the roof off the SoFi Stadium if WWE decides to book it for the event.

Who should Bobby Lashley face at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

