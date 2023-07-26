A young kid asked Dominik Mysterio, "How's it feel to be Rhea Ripley's little b*tch?" Find out his answer!

A young WWE fan had a hard-hitting question for Dominik Mysterio regarding his on-screen love interest Rhea Ripley, and the reigning NXT North American Champion had an equally amusing response.

The duo has played a couple ever since Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. Their on-screen romance has bloomed over the past months. Dominik recently appeared on a podcast where he took questions from fans at one point.

An 11-year-old kid used this opportunity to ask Dominik how he feels about his relationship with Ripley, describing him as the Women's World Champion's "b*tch."

"Hey Dominik, how's it feel to be Rhea Ripley's little b*tch?," asked the young fan.

His question met with roaring laughter from the WWE Superstar and others. Dominik then responded by saying he felt great, labeling his relationship as a blessing in disguise, considering everything Ripley and Judgment Day have done for him.

He also said that he wouldn't consider himself Rhea's b*tch and thinks of her as his friend. Dominik was quoted as saying:

"Oh man, you know it feels great, actually. It's a blessing in disguise because I mean look what The Judgment Day has done for me, what Rhea has done for me. I wouldn't consider myself her little B, but more of like friends," Dominik said.

WWE fans on social media loved Dominik Mysterio's response to the question. Many appreciated his sense of humor, while others credited him for his polite but tactful reply.

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship on WWE NXT

NXT star Lyra Valkyria challenged The Eradicator to a title match on RAW earlier this week, and Mami accepted. The champion then put her title on the line against Valkyria on the show tonight and delivered a good match in her title defense.

As of this writing, no concrete updates exist on plans for Ripley's title match at SummerSlam. However, with Liv Morgan suffering a legitimate injury, Raquel Rodriguez is expected to return and potentially challenge the Judgment Day member for her championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

