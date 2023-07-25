WWE fans want 29-year-old injured superstar to return and win Royal Rumble next year for revenge against Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has reportedly suffered from a legitimate shoulder injury and was written off television this week.

Morgan was scheduled to face Rhea Ripley in a singles match this week on RAW. However, The Judgment Day member blindsided her opponent and launched a vicious attack, driving her into the barricade multiple times.

Ripley then used a steel chair to trap Morgan's arm and repeatedly stomped on it to cause further damage. Backstage reports later confirmed that Liv Morgan had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury, and the recent angle was booked to write her off WWE television. A report by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez claimed:

"Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined," Alvarez said. "It was pretty clear. I mean, they don't do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it's, you know, she's had the shoulder injury," Meltzer added.

The news of Morgan's injury stunned the WWE Universe, leaving several fans devasted about the mishap. Many noted how she is unlucky to have sustained another injury after recently returning from another.

However, most WWE fans agreed that this was the right time to let Morgan take time off television to recover fully. They suggested that the top babyface could then return as a hot favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match next year.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Liv Morgan's injury, absence, and potential Royal Rumble win:

Liv Morgan dethrones Rhea at Wrestlemania 40

liv morgan should win the 2024 royal rumble and challenge rhea ripley at wrestlemania, full circle moment for liv morgan

Perfect PPV to pull the trigger too especially since last year, Liv and Rhea were the final two. That injury sets Liv Morgan up perfectly for a Royal Rumble win in January if her shoulder is healed in time.Perfect PPV to pull the trigger too especially since last year, Liv and Rhea were the final two. #WWERAW

Reminder that Liv Morgan should return and win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble and face and dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 the agenda hasn't changed

Liv Morgan returning at the Royal Rumble…surprise entrant who wins it all, potentially even eliminating Raquel last,, you cannot top this story telling, Liv deserves to be the one to dethrone Rhea after everything :') #WWERaw

Rhea Ripley breaks silence after Liv Morgan's injury on WWE RAW

Following the brutal segment on RAW, Rhea Ripley was asked if she took things too far during her attack on Liv Morgan. The Women's World Champion dismissed the idea, claiming she had warned her former tag team partner against interfering in her business.

Ripley claimed to be running the women's division across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT and said she would subject others to the same treatment if they stayed in her way. The Judgment Day member was quoted as saying:

"Took things too far, Byron [Saxton]? Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I am Rhea bloody Ripley, I run this women’s division whether anyone likes it or not. People get in my way, they get in my business, I get them out of there." [0:10 - 0:28]

Later in the interview, NXT star Lyra Valkyria challenged Rhea Ripley to a title match at NXT this week, and the champion accepted. She will now put her Women's World Championship on the line tonight and will likely be accompanied by her "Dom-Dom" and newly crowned NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

