Top WWE RAW Superstar will be out of action for a long time due to legitimate injury - Reports

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will reportedly be out of action for an extended period after suffering a legitimate injury.

Last week on RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The former SmackDown Women's Champion appeared to have suffered an injury during the bout. Later that night, Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley, who had ambushed her and her partner backstage before their title match.

Morgan was scheduled to go head-to-head with Rhea Ripley last night on RAW. However, she was blindsided by the Women's World Champion ahead of their bout. The Eradicator brutally destroyed Morgan, leaving her in tears as she received medical attention.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez gave an update on Morgan's current status and future.

"Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined," Alvarez said. "It was pretty clear. I mean, they don't do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it's, you know, she's had the shoulder injury," Meltzer added.

Alvarez speculated that the former champion could have hurt her other shoulder this time after previously dealing with the same injury:

"My understanding is it's the other shoulder. Okay. So this is the left one's the one that they hurt?” They injured the left one in the storyline, but whichever one she hurt last time, she, I think she hurt the other one this time." [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

What did Rhea Ripley say after "injuring" Liv Morgan on WWE RAW?

Rhea Ripley's brutal assault on Liv Morgan on last night's RAW shocked the WWE Universe. In a backstage interview with WWE's Digital Exclusive, The Eradicator was asked by Byron Saxton if she believed she had taken things too far.

The Women's World Champion showed no remorse for her actions on RAW, stating that she runs the women's division.

"Took things too far, Byron [Saxton]? Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I am Rhea bloody Ripley, I run this women's division whether anyone likes it or not. People get in my way, they get in my business, I get them out of there."

