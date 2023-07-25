Rhea Ripley mocks ex-partner with a two-word message after injuring her on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a big one for Rhea Ripley, as she properly showcased her might. The Women's World Champion is on a roll following yet another dominant week in charge of the red brand's female division.

Ripley was scheduled to face Liv Morgan on the show but assaulted her before the match. The Eradicator used a steel chair to injure her former tag team partner's shoulder, essentially writing the popular star off for a few weeks.

Shortly after WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to mock Morgan. She tweeted, "Watch Me" - a direct reference to Liv's catchphrase - along with a kissing emoji. Check it out below:

This is part of Ripley's feud with Raquel Rodriguez, who is yet to return after another one of Mami's beatdowns. The two are likely to collide at SummerSlam, with the Women's World Championship on the line. It remains to be seen when Liv Morgan returns to seek revenge on her ex-partner.

However, that was not it for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. She played a part in the assault of another top babyface star, who is legitimately injured. The Eradicator was also present as The Judgment Day demolished Seth Rollins at the end of the show.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here