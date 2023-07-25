Rhea Ripley made a statement on RAW when she first attacked one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, along with Damian Priest. She has possibly injured another star after a brutal assault on RAW, and it wasn't just any other woman, it was the last woman to beat her.

Liv Morgan, Ripley's former tag team partner, was the person to last beat her in May 2022. Since then, Ripley has been on a rampage, and her momentum carried onto 2023 with her Royal Rumble win and victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Liv Morgan was infuriated with Ripley after the latter attacked Morgan's partner Raquel Rodriguez a few weeks ago. This led to Raquel getting injured and the former Women's Tag Team Champions losing their titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

While Rhea Ripley was scheduled to face Liv Morgan on RAW, she attacked her before the match and launched a brutal assault on her, injuring her by wrapping a steel chair around her arm and stomping it.

The attack left the former SmackDown Women's Champion in tears. She was led to the medic's room, where she proclaimed that she was not ok.

Check out the video below:

It seems to be a clear set-up for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for SummerSlam. Liv Morgan seems set to miss the August 5 event after stating that she wasn't ok.

She recently confirmed that she has one shoulder injured, and it's possible that this angle was used to write her off so she can recover from her injury.

