Rhea Ripley accepts 26-year-old WWE star's challenge, title match confirmed

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has accepted a surprising challenge and is now set to defend her Women's World Championship this week.

The Judgment Day member was scheduled to lock horns with Liv Morgan this week on RAW. However, she launched a brutal attack on her opponent before their match and later justified her move in a backstage interview.

The champion was interrupted by NXT star Lyra Valkyria who challenged Ripley to a match on this week's NXT. The 26-year-old asserted she didn't want to wait until later to face The Eradicator. Ripley asked if Valkyria were sure it would be wise to lock horns with one of the most dominant superstars on the WWE roster today.

"Okay, so you want to step in the ring with one of the most dominant women here in this business. I run this women’s division right across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. I run everything, do you think that’s smart? [Valkyria said, "hell yeah"] I will see you tomorrow," said Ripley. [0:46 - 1:07]

Find out if MAMI accepts! pic.twitter.com/R1sFCFP1st EXCLUSIVE: @WWENXT's @Real_Valkyria challenges WWE Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to a match tomorrow night on #WWENXT Find out if MAMI accepts!

Following the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a message to her next title challenger. The champion sounded confident in her post, demanding the best from her opponent.

"Show me what you got," wrote Rhea Ripley in her tweet.

The Judgment Day has been running riot on NXT for the past month, taking on the biggest competitors on the brand. Last week, Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. Ripley will look to replicate the results for the heel stable by retaining her gold this week on the Tuesday night show.

Rhea Ripley does not regret injuring Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Following the vicious attack on Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley was asked if she might have taken things too far with the former champion. However, The Eradicator admitted to feeling no remorse over her actions.

Instead, The Judgment Day member asserted that she would hand out the same treatment to everyone who interfered with her business. Ripley said Morgan deserved the punishment for paying no heed to the champion's previous warnings.

It is worth noting that Ripley's attack left Raquel Rodriguez with an injured knee last week and Liv Morgan with an injured arm on the latest edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will respond to The Judgment Day member's unchecked brutality on the red brand.

