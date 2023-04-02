Aalyah Mysterio could step into the ring if female WWE Superstar humiliates her father

Aalyah Mysterio may not be a regular member of the WWE roster, but with just a few non-wrestling appearances under her belt, she's become a fan favorite. The daughter of Rey Mysterio has done a great job with just her presence to help her father's storylines.

While her first few appearances came in WWE's 'pandemic era,' helping out Buddy Murphy and becoming involved in an apparent romantic storyline, things have changed since then. She has taken a backseat in the last year, and it's only recently that she has made her presence felt.

Aalyah Mysterio was at WrestleMania ringside for her father's match against Dominik, and it was clear that she was going to be involved. That turned out to be true, with her brother splashing her face with a drink while she was in the crowd. This saw her lose her cool and try to enter the ringside area to give her brother a well-deserved lesson.

The siblings didn't come to blows, though, with Rey Mysterio stopping her. But how long can Rey Mysterio stop her from being involved in WWE?

Fans may not have to wait too long if things continue how they are. If Rhea Ripley decides to take revenge on Rey for defeating Dominik, then Aalyah Mysterio could finally step into the ring.

Aalyah Mysterio vs. Rhea Ripley could be a future dream-match

Rhea Ripley's involvement with Dominik has single-handedly allowed him to turn his entire persona around. As a member of The Judgment Day, the Hall of Famer's son has been significantly more entertaining than when he was a babyface tagging along with his father.

However, Ripley has also held nothing back when it comes to helping out Dominik. With Bad Bunny stopping him from cheating and a future event in Puerto Rico set to happen, the feud between father and son might not be over.

Ripley is vicious and, as a result, could end up getting revenge on Mysterio by unmasking him in front of the Puerto Rico crowd. For a luchador at the level of Mysterio, being unmasked is the ultimate humiliation.

If she does this, then there's only one person who can take appropriate revenge — Aalyah Mysterio.

Mysterio has said that he would like to be the one to train her, and it would also be the opportunity for him to see both his children breaking into wrestling before he retires.

“It’s funny you say that,” Rey Mysterio said. “My wife just asked me yesterday, she goes, ‘What would you say if your daughter all of a sudden just said, dad, I wanna break into the business.’ I’d say I’d be the first to train her. I can’t say no. But of course she needs to continue with her medical field. That’s what she’s doing right now. She’s going to college to be in the medical field, so I’m looking forward to that. Again, if she decided to switch her mindset, I would be right there to support her.”

Now whether this happens or not remains to be seen. But if it does, the WWE Universe might have a new female superstar to throw their weight behind.

Could Aalyah Mysterio live up to her father's legacy in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

