Rey Mysterio discusses Aalyah Mysterio's possible WWE in-ring future

Rey Mysterio is willing to train his daughter Aalyah Mysterio if she wants to become a wrestler.

Aalyah Mysterio (real name Aalyah Gutierrez) appeared on WWE television in 2020 during Dominik and Rey Mysterio’s rivalry with Murphy and Seth Rollins. The 19-year-old briefly became involved in a romantic angle with Murphy before the storyline was dropped.

Rey Mysterio has already helped train his son Dominik, 24, to become a wrestler. Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, the WWE veteran said he would also help Aalyah if she wanted to wrestle.

“It’s funny you say that,” Rey Mysterio said. “My wife just asked me yesterday, she goes, ‘What would you say if your daughter all of a sudden just said, dad, I wanna break into the business.’ I’d say I’d be the first to train her. I can’t say no. But of course she needs to continue with her medical field. That’s what she’s doing right now. She’s going to college to be in the medical field, so I’m looking forward to that. Again, if she decided to switch her mindset, I would be right there to support her.”

If she does decide to wrestle one day, Aalyah Mysterio will not be the first daughter of a wrestling legend to become an in-ring competitor.

Charlotte Flair (Ric Flair’s daughter), Natalya (Jim Neidhart’s daughter), Simone Johnson (The Rock’s daughter), and Tamina (Jimmy Snuka’s daughter) are currently signed with WWE.

Aalyah Mysterio enjoyed her WWE appearances

The Mysterio family appeared regularly on WWE television in 2020

Aalyah Mysterio did not get involved in any physical altercations during her appearances in WWE. However, she did participate in a storyline that saw her defy orders from her father.

Rey Mysterio said Aalyah’s acting experience helped prepare her for the WWE spotlight.

“She enjoyed it,” he added. “She enjoyed it very, very much. She did some acting at a very young age, eight years old. My wife drove her to L.A. for two years straight because she wanted to be an actress, she wanted to do cartoons, and just do some Disney shows. Of course, two years after that she kind of drifted away to do something else, but she had a little bit of a feel of what it felt like to be in front of the cameras.”

Aalyah Mysterio’s brother, Dominik Mysterio, has made a strong start to life as a WWE Superstar over the last year. Dominik and Rey recently won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to become the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history.

Please credit Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.