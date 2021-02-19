Major angle involving Aalyah Mysterio dropped by WWE (Report)

Aalyah Mysterio became one of the most popular WWE stars in a very short time. Rey Mysterio's 19-year old daughter had become a regular on WWE by getting involved in a storyline involving her father and brother against Seth Rollins.

In the storyline, Aalyah developed a soft corner for Seth Rollins' disciple Murphy and the two started dating soon after. While their relationship was initially opposed by Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, Murphy eventually became part of the Mysterio family thanks to Aalyah.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the reason why Aalyah Mysterio has been missing from WWE is that they have nothing for her or Murphy and their angle has likely been dropped.

Regarding the Murphy/Aalyah disappearance, that was noted this week when during the Rollins promo, Murphy was one of the wrestlers at ringside, never pointed out or focused, so he was at TV. It was just an angle dropped. There’s no backstory or behind-the-scenes story on it. I guess they had no idea where to take it and thus dropped it.

It was reported earlier that WWE had initially planned a feud between Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Murphy (with Aalyah) against King Corbin, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler. However, due to Cutler being released, WWE had to drop the plans.

When could Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy return?

Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy's story became highly popular with viewers and it was surprising that WWE creative were unable to capitalize on it. With WrestleMania season in full force, it can be hoped that both Aalyah and Murphy will soon return to Smackdown.

It is possible that once Rey Mysterio's feud with King Corbin is over, Aalyah Mysterio will re-join him.

