Absent star, Hall of Famer - 4 WWE Women who could return to partner Becky Lynch and Lita on RAW

Becky Lynch and Lita were able to get the better of Damage CTRL this week on WWE RAW, but it's likely that the numbers game will catch up to them next week if they are unable to find a partner.

Rumors suggest that there will be a six-woman tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next weekend. But who will be teaming up with the two women to neutralize Bayley and Damage CTRL?

In the following list, we will look at four possible allies who could return to align themselves with Becky Lynch and Lita.

#4. Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool has been pushing for one more WWE match since her Royal Rumble appearance last month and could be called in to help Lita and Becky Lynch. McCool proved that she still has what it takes to step back in the ring and battle it out with the best.

Lita wasn't part of The Royal Rumble but has returned to WWE to help Lynch in her quest to silence Damage CTRL and Michelle McCool could also volunteer to be part of the feud and set up that Elimination Chamber match next week on RAW.

#3. Victoria

There are several current superstars who are pushing for Victoria to be added to this year's Hall of Fame. If she was to make her return and have one more match as part of the WrestleMania season, then her road to this or next year's class could be prominent.

Victoria last wrestled in The Royal Rumble match two years ago, but the company hasn't followed up her appearance with another match and this could be the perfect opportunity for the former Women's Champion to show that she still has what it takes alongside the current generation.

Victoria recently returned to Impact Wrestling, but the company allowed Mickie James to work at the Royal Rumble last year, so there is still hope.

#2. Naomi

Naomi walked out of WWE almost a year ago and relinquished the Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. The former Champion has since changed her name online and all clues point to a potential exit, but this may not be the case if the company can talk her into a return.

Naomi could have seen what the Women's Tag Team Championships have become in her absence and even though she isn't flanked by Sasha Banks, she could be added to the team of Lita and Becky Lynch, and attempt to even out the odds.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is perhaps the most obvious pick for the two women. Lita and Trish have been joined at the hip for much of their careers. The former seven-time Women's Champion has returned to WWE several times since her initial retirement 17 years ago, and this could be another run for the two women alongside Becky Lynch.

It would be a dream come true for Lynch to team with two women who changed the face of the business during their time, and to beat Damage CTRL in the process would be the perfect icing on the cake.

Who do you think the group will choose to partner them against Damage CTRL? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

