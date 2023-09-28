Absent WWE star to challenge Iyo Sky on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Iyo Sky had her SummerSlam moment earlier this year when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to beat Bianca Belair and win the WWE Women's Championship. Since then, Sky has defended her title successfully on a couple of occasions. However, there is a chance the Japanese wrestler's reign could come under threat.

An absent WWE star could make her return to the promotion and challenge Iyo Sky for her title. The star in question is Xia Li. The first-ever Chinese woman to sign with WWE, Li has been absent from television for quite a while now.

The Chinese ace's last televised appearance came on March 24, 2023. However, she has competed on streaming programs like Main Event, in which she faced Nikki Cross just this week. In September 2023, Cross returned to working matches inside the ring after a 49-day absence from the company.

While the 35-year-old is a RAW Superstar, WWE could plan a major swerve to introduce her on SmackDown and add firepower to the women's division on the blue brand. Even though the angle involving Xia Li and Iyo Sky is speculative, it will be interesting to see when the former makes her return on television.

Iyo Sky recently made a surprise revelation about her time in NXT

Before Iyo Sky could become a big name on the main roster, she spent several years competing on NXT. Even there, it took quite a while for Sky to win the NXT Women's Championship. However, since then, the Japanese wrestler's career exploded, and she achieved quite a push on the main roster.

While Iyo Sky is a former Women's Tag Team Champion, her biggest accolade was winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. But the success Sky achieved has come through several difficulties. During a conversation with Tokyo Sports, the Japanese wrestler described her early days in WWE. She said:

"My career at NXT was going pretty well. But it was four years, so it was a long time for me. I thought I was going to be on the main roster, but there was no information. For two years, due to the Coronavirus, the company itself had not been active (in the way it was pre-pandemic). There were weeks when there were no matches, even though I was ready to wrestle. I had to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was hard for me to ask myself that question for too long."

While it must have indeed been a tough time for Iyo Sky, her patience paid off, as she is now a top name on the main roster. Still young in her WWE career, it will be interesting to see what Sky can achieve in her run with the Stamford-based promotion.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.