IYO SKY makes surprising revelation about her time in NXT

IYO SKY has revealed some surprising information regarding her long run in NXT.

She started her WWE career on NXT in 2018. She spent several years there before winning the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, the sky has been the limit for SKY, who went to the main roster where she is the current WWE Women's Champion.

SKY is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Dakota Kai. Despite being one of the best in the company, her road to the top was anything but easy.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, SKY revealed that she had spent so long in NXT that, at one point, she was contemplating what she was even doing in WWE.

"My career at NXT was going pretty well. But it was four years, so it was a long time for me. I thought I was going to be on the main roster, but there was no information. For two years, due to the Coronavirus, the company itself had not been active (in the way it was pre-pandemic). There were weeks when there were no matches, even though I was ready to wrestle. I had to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was hard for me to ask myself that question for too long." [H/T Post Wrestling]

IYO SKY has no charisma, according to Konnan

While IYO SKY is one of the most popular women on the roster, she still gets flak because people believe her character lacks depth. Even wrestling veteran Konnan spoke about her.

On his Keepin' It 100, the veteran said that she has no charisma and is not interesting.

"She has no charisma. And I am into her storyline now. Well, I was into it because she just cashed in that Money In The Bank thing. But they are separating her and Bayley and it's kind of funny how her and Bayley were going back and forth and doing one-upmanship. But yeah, she's not an interesting character whatsoever."

Clearly, IYO has come a long way since her time in NXT, and it will be interesting to see how far she goes as WWE Women's Champion.

