Absent WWE star to make first appearance since SummerSlam and cost LA Knight? Exploring major swerve

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight has found the perfect form ahead of his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. While Knight embarrassed Reigns in the latest edition of the blue brand, he also registered an important victory against Jimmy Uso in the main event of SmackDown.

While the Megastar seems like a potential candidate to win at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, there is a chance that a returning superstar could cost him the match. The superstar in question is former champion Brock Lesnar. Since a loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, Lesnar has been away from action.

However, he could return to cost LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. The reason why Lesnar could cost Knight can be attributed to the former wanting a feud against a massive name. While big names on RAW are all caught up, being a designated free agent, The Beast Incarnate can take the benefit of moving to SmackDown.

A feud between Lesnar and Knight also makes sense because, assuming the latter loses to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, he will have an equally big feud to continue. Additionally, a win against The Beast Incarnate will establish LA Knight as a major face in the Stamford-based promotion.

AEW star believes LA Knight must dethrone Roman Reigns

Since rising to popularity, LA Knight has done several significant things in WWE. However, the 40-year-old's biggest moment will come on November 4, when he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Reigns is the favorite going into the bout, an AEW star believes WWE must book Knight to win.

During an appearance on Busted Open, Thunder Rosa revealed that she thinks Knight must dethrone Roman Reigns. The AEW star cited Knight's natural growth as the reason behind why he must defeat Reigns.

She said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight. They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

She further added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go - that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar."

Given how the latest edition of SmackDown ended, one would say Knight has the required momentum to end Roman Reigns' streak. However, only time will tell if the Megastar can achieve such a massive feat.

Do you think LA Knight will dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

