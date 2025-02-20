Absent WWE star to reveal herself as Jade Cargill’s attacker to build WrestleMania feud? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania is around the corner and some major names from the roster are yet to make a return. Among them, one is Jade Cargill, who has not been on WWE TV since a mystery attacker assaulted her in the parking lot a few months ago on SmackDown.

While the identity of the attacker is still a mystery, absent WWE star Becky Lynch could return and reveal herself as the one who unleashed an assault on Cargill. Nick Aldis recently released footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez sneaking around in the parking lot while Jade Cargill was being taken into the ambulance.

This has been the only major hint about the mystery attacker, and the team of Naomi and Bianca Belair are out for revenge against the RAW duo. Both teams are set to battle for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in next week's edition of the red brand.

While Morgan and Rodriguez were indeed present in the parking lot, that doesn't mean they attacked Jade Cargill. Both women just could have happened to be in the area at that time, and there has been no footage of them attacking The Storm.

Becky Lynch could return as a heel by revealing herself as the attacker, to begin a feud with Cargill. While the latter's return date is still uncertain, she could come out right when her attacker reveals herself in front of the fans. This could build a massive rivalry between both women and a potential match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Man has been rumored to return to WWE after she walked away after her contract ended last year. She was even featured in the promo material for the RAW on Netflix premiere and speculations are rampant that the star had already re-signed and is just waiting for an opportune moment to come back.

(This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

WWE Hall of Famer addressed Becky Lynch's return recently

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sat for an interview with Casino Beats to discuss multiple things recently. Among them, one was the imminent return of Becky Lynch, which the legend stated could happen before WrestleMania 41. Foley stated that the Stamford-based company is just waiting for the right time to bring her back on TV.

"I’d like to see the return of Becky Lynch. Either at 'Mania or before 'Mania. She’s doing good as a mom. She has a new contract and I think they’re just waiting for the right time to bring her back," Foley said. [H/T - Casino Beats]

Becky Lynch could return in time for a massive match at The Showcase of The Immortals, making headlines everywhere. Fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for the star once she returns.

