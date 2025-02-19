WWE legend predicts Becky Lynch's return timeline

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been away from in-ring action for nearly eight months. Recently, Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed when he would like to see The Man return.

Ad

Big Time Becks last appeared on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW. She faced Liv Morgan in a steel cage match for the Women's World Championship and lost. Lynch then went on hiatus, leading many to assume that she would join AEW since her contract had expired.

Amid much speculation about her future, Becky Lynch reportedly signed a new deal with WWE in January 2025. Fans expected Lynch to make her comeback at Royal Rumble, but that did not happen.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Casino Beats, Mick Foley discussed the seven-time world champion's potential return to the company. The Hall of Famer predicted that she could make a comeback before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Foley acknowledged Becky Lynch's rumored contract and motherhood, hinting at a strategic plan for her comeback.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"I’d like to see the return of Becky Lynch. Either at 'Mania or before 'Mania. She’s doing good as a mom. She has a new contract and I think they’re just waiting for the right time to bring her back," Foley said. [H/T: Casino Beats]

Ad

Despite being away from the company's programming, The Man attended an event to promote RAW's debut on Netflix.

WWE analyst says Becky Lynch could face top star at WrestleMania

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently shared his thoughts on who Big Time Becks could face upon her imminent WWE return. He discussed the matter on his Notsam Wrestling podcast.

Sam Roberts suggested Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch as a potential WrestleMania 41 match.

Ad

"Don't forget Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. What about Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch? Did we even think about that? Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. Okay, that's my WrestleMania match, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, boom."

Only time will tell if the former RAW Women's Champion makes her massive comeback heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback