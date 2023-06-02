Absent WWE star should wrestle like The Undertaker if he returns, WCW veteran says

Former WCW star Disco Inferno believes The Undertaker's style of moveset would be perfect for Bray Wyatt if he returns to WWE television.

The Undertaker was known as one of wrestling's best brawlers during his three decades in WWE. The 2022 Hall of Famer also performed several signature moves, including the Chokeslam, Old School, and Tombstone Piledriver.

On K100, Disco Inferno said Wyatt should aim to replicate The Phenom's in-ring approach in his matches:

"All he'd have to do is wrestle like The Undertaker. The Undertaker's gimmick was brawler. He threw a lot of punches, he did the one gimmick thing, the Old School thing, and he had the Powerbomb and the Tombstone Piledriver. Not a lot of stuff, right?" [1:41 – 1:57]

Over the years, Bray Wyatt has defeated the majority of his opponents via pinfall after landing his Sister Abigail finishing move. Since 2019, he has also used a Mandible Claw to secure victories.

Konnan's take on how Bray Wyatt should wrestle in WWE

WCW legend Konnan also gave his thoughts on Bray Wyatt's wrestling style. He believes the WWE star should use the likes of Abdullah the Butcher as inspiration when it comes to in-ring performances.

Konnan added that many past wrestlers still connected with audiences despite lacking technical ability in the ring:

"And look at all the old school wrestlers that weren't that good, but they had a great gimmick, like Abdullah the Butcher, The Sheik. Talking about Indian guys, Tiger Jeet Singh. These [wrestlers] did nothing, but everything they did the other guy sold it for them and they were believable characters and the people invested in them, but they weren't having great matches." [1:57 – 2:17]

On the same podcast episode, Disco Inferno explained why Wyatt should return to NXT and train at the Performance Center.

