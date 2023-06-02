WWE should send Bray Wyatt back to NXT, wrestling veteran says

Bray Wyatt has only wrestled one televised match since returning to WWE in October 2022. According to former WCW star Disco Inferno, the two-time Universal Champion could benefit from a temporary return to the NXT developmental system.

Although Wyatt is widely viewed as one of the best on-screen personas in WWE, his in-ring ability sometimes comes under scrutiny. For example, the 36-year-old's win over LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble received a largely negative response.

On K100, Disco Inferno suggested that Wyatt should improve as a wrestler by learning from WWE's coaches at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

"Maybe go back down to NXT and go back down that school for a month or two and just try to improve your work." [2:43 – 2:48]

Wrestling legend Konnan added that Wyatt should change his in-ring approach entirely by focusing on brawling instead of technical wrestling:

"Not just that, his gimmick shouldn't even be wrestling. His gimmick should be brawling and mauling and just a whole different [in-ring style]." [2:52 – 3:00]

Wyatt has not appeared in WWE over the last three months. The Eater of Worlds was expected to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the storyline was abruptly nixed.

Disco Inferno on the "black cloud" hanging over Bray Wyatt

Before being handed his release from WWE in 2021, Bray Wyatt was involved in lengthy feuds with Braun Strowman and Randy Orton. The storylines mostly revolved around supernatural effects instead of traditional wrestling matches.

While many fans enjoy Wyatt's storytelling, Disco Inferno believes the audience expects the WWE Superstar to compete in underwhelming matches:

"The problem with Bray Wyatt is, as good as his character stuff is, there is always the dirt sheet community, mark podcasts or something, are always gonna have a negative outlook on how his match is gonna be because they're always assuming it's gonna s*ck, and that's a black cloud that he has hanging over him." [2:24 – 2:41]

Wyatt was not included in the recent 2023 WWE Draft. That means he is allowed to appear on either RAW or SmackDown if he returns to television.

Do you think Bray Wyatt should return to NXT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

