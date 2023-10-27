Absent WWE stars to return and cost The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel 2023? Insight into the possibility

The Judgment Day will be in action at Crown Jewel 2023. Both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will be involved in huge matches. Mami will put her Women’s World Championship on the line in a Fatal Five-Way match. The Archer of Infamy, on the other hand, will square off against Cody Rhodes.

It is possible that The Judgment Day could be targeted by a couple of absent WWE stars at Crown Jewel 2023. The pair in question are none other than the Authors of Pain. The duo have been with WWE since August 2022, but are yet to make their televised return.

Akam and Rezar might show up unannounced in Saudi Arabia to take out The Judgment Day. This could possible set up a WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The AOP and The JD at a future WWE event.

The Authors of Pain were last involved in a high-profile storyline with Seth Rollins. The pair helped The Monday Night Messiah take control of the red brand in 2019-20. They were released from WWE in September 2020.

Will The Judgment Day to defend their Tag Team Titles at Crown Jewel 2023?

The Judgment Day defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship two weeks ago on RAW. Finn Balor and Damian Priest received a little help from Jimmy Uso during the match.

Even though Damian Priest is busy on November 4th there is possible that Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could be forced to defend their titles at Crown Jewel 2023 by either Adam Pearce of Nick Aldis. The RAW or SmackDown General Managers could make the duo defend the titles under The Freebird Rule.

It remains to be seen if the match will be booked in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. Fans may soon find out.

What are your thoughts on the Crown Jewel match card so far?

