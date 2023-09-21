Absent WWE Superstar shows off dramatic body transformation

An absent WWE Superstar has revealed a dramatic body transformation today in a new photo.

Cedric Alexander has not competed in a match on WWE RAW since June 19. He teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to battle Indus Sher in a tag team match. Veer and Sanga dominated the bout, and Alexander hasn't appeared on the red brand since.

Alexander and Benjamin were a part of The Hurt Business faction with Bobby Lashley and MVP during the pandemic era. However, Lashley has formed a new stable with The Street Profits on SmackDown and seemingly has left his former stablemates behind.

The 34-year-old star took to social media to reveal a new nickname for himself and to show off his physique. Alexander shared several new photos on Instagram and looked to be in phenomenal shape. The veteran revealed he now weighs 220 pounds and referred to himself as "Beefy Ceddy," as seen in his post below.

Cedric Alexander's wife takes shot at WWE's booking

Former AEW star Big Swole recently criticized the company for under-utilizing her husband, Cedric Alexander.

Big Swole parted ways with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and traded words with AEW president Tony Khan after her departure. Swole called out the promotion for lack of diversity and structure following her exit. Khan publicly responded to Swole and claimed she wasn't good enough in the ring to get a new contract with the promotion.

Following Alexander and Benjamin's non-competitive match against Indus Sher in June, Big Swole criticized WWE on social media. She claimed that both stars deserved better and The Hurt Business should have been reunited.

"Ced and Shelton truly deserve and have earned more. The Hurt Business should’ve been back. Lord," she tweeted.

Cedric Alexander is a very talented performer and recently reacted to a fan claiming he could be having "wars" in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell what the future holds for Cedric Alexander as a WWE Superstar.

