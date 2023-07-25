Absent WWE star reacts to fan's claim that he could be having "wars" on AEW Dynamite

An absent WWE Superstar recently reacted to a fan's suggestion that he could have "wars" on AEW Dynamite.

Cedric Alexander hasn't appeared on WWE television since the June 19 edition of RAW. He teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to battle Indus Scher (Sanga and Veer) with Jinder Mahal ringside. Alexander and Benjamin were defeated with ease in the match.

Alexander's most prominent time in the promotion was when he was a part of The Hurt Business faction. The stable comprised Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP. Lashley recently teased forming a new group with The Street Profits during his return to SmackDown.

A wrestling fan posted on Instagram that Cedric Alexander could have wars with former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page if he were on Dynamite. Alexander took a screenshot of the post and added a shrug avatar on his Instagram story, as seen in the image below.

Alexander reacts to a fan's comment on Instagram.

Cedric Alexander's wife takes shot at WWE's booking

Former All Elite Wrestling star Big Swole is married to Cedric Alexander and recently criticized the company's booking of her husband.

After Alexander and Benjamin were demolished by Indus Scher last month on RAW, Big Swole took to Twitter to complain about the match. She claimed that both superstars deserved better and earned more respect in their careers.

Big Swole added that WWE should have also reunited The Hurt Business by now. She criticized All Elite Wrestling after departing the company, which prompted AEW president Tony Khan to claim that he let her contract expire because "her wrestling wasn't good enough."

"Ced and Shelton truly deserve and have earned more. The Hurt Business should’ve been back. Lord," she tweeted.

Many wrestling fans have been clamoring for the company to reunite The Hurt Business, but for whatever reason, it doesn't seem like it is going to happen anytime soon.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Alexander and Benjamin, as the company seemingly has nothing for them to do at the moment.

Would you still like to see The Hurt Business reunite, or do you think the time has passed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

