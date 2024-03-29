Accidental engagement, surprising split - 5 things we learned about Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's relationship from her book

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are considered a power couple in WWE and currently travel the world on their tour bus along with their three-year-old daughter Roux.

Rollins and Lynch have been dating since 2019 and the current World Heavyweight Champion is a major part of her autobiography Becky Lynch The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, which was released earlier this week.

Becky Lynch opened up about her first meeting, her marriage to Rollins as well as the birth of their child, and here are just a few facts the WWE Universe has learned.

#5. The couple first met when Becky Lynch made her RAW debut as a Rosebud

Seth Rollins isn't mentioned in the book until Becky Lynch is set to make her debut alongside Adam Rose on WWE RAW as a Rosebud. She notes that she is in catering backstage when Rollins introduces himself as Colby.

Rollins asked her for her story and why she was there before she was able to give up her whole life story as he ate his food. After she had finished Rollins had for leave to work and was seemingly nice and down to earth with her. At the time she was still in NXT but was happy that she had gone to the main roster and made a new friend.

#4. Becky Lynch made the first move after months of flirting

Becky and Seth Rollins were very good friends and Becky Lynch noted that a few months before things started to get heated between them, Rollins was in an unhappy relationship. She then invites him to her apartment where he tries to fix the TV and the two of them put their hands on each other's legs whilst watching a movie, but neither is ready to make the first move.

After getting injured by Nia Jax in November 2018, Lynch and Rollins's relationship blossomed and after he invited himself over to her hotel room she made the decision to make the first move, but Rollins noted that even he was "nervous." After months of tension and flirting she was the one who followed through on her word and the duo were seemingly together.

#3. Becky tried to break up with Seth as soon as they got together

Lynch noted that after Rollins and her got together her biggest worry was that if they broke up she would have lost her best friend. This led to her calling him whilst he was training at his wrestling school and breaking up with him. She told him that they only wanted to be friends before Seth questioned if it was actually because she didn't like him.

He told her she was being smart before inviting her over to his hotel room where it appeared that he had his plan.

"I put my key in the door and true to his word, the room was huge. I walked down the hallway and rounded the corner to find him in the bed already. in THE bed already, I should say. No twin bed, as would be customary for this grown-up slumber party. And he had his shirt off. His pecs sitting above the sheets, an acceptable amount of chest hair highlighting his definition. My god, he looked good." she wrote.

Lynch then noted that she hopped into the bed beside him and the couple were unable to keep their word to remain friends.

#2. Finn Balor was one of the first people to know about the relationship

After a lengthy conversation and Lynch finally realizing that she had feelings for Rollins the couple decided that they were now a thing but wanted to keep it quiet. A day after they were in a coffee shop looking cozy when Finn Balor, who is Lynch's ex-boyfriend walked in and was made aware of the situation.

"Fergal and I were so far past any sort of romantic relationship that there was zero weirdness." she wrote.

The couple then realized that it would be hard to hide their relationship which then became public just a few short months later.

#1. The couple got lost ahead of their engagement and ended up on a beach

Seth Rollins is mentioned for the second time in Becky Lynch's book when she has to go to collect some shoes from his hotel room. Whilst there she can discuss all of her relationship issues with him and how she didn't feel that her current partner was the one. A few months later she accepts his marriage proposal and Rollins is the first one to tell her that this is a bad idea.

Two months after the couple ended their storyline at Extreme Rules, they went on holiday to Hawaii. Lynch noted that they were lost in Maui on the way back from a day trip and came across a secluded beach, as she was taking photos of Rollins he spun around and got down on one knee. They were legitimately lost, so it's unclear what Rollins had planned as a proposal but then a woman just magically appeared and started taking professional photos.

