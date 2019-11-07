Adam Cole reveals crazy details about how he got ready for SmackDown Live

Adam Cole successfully defended the NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan

This past week on SmackDown Live, NXT Champion Adam Cole made his presence known when he made a shocking appearance on the blue brand and successfully defended the NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan in the main event of the show.

Cole, who recently sat down for an interview with Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell, opened up about having to rush to the show.

During last week's episode of SmackDown Live, the blue brand was invaded by some of NXT's top superstars such as the likes of Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Shayna Baszler.

Cole, who is currently engaged in a feud with Ciampa on NXT, stepped up to a challenge made by Daniel Bryan, as the former agreed and eventually defended his NXT Title against the former WWE Champion on SmackDown Live. As seen in the main event of the show, Cole walked out with the NXT Title after a barnburner of a match between the pair.

While speaking to Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell, Adam Cole revealed that on the day of last week's SmackDown Live, the current NXT Champion got a text message about 2.15, asking him to get ready for SD Live due to some of the main roster stars being stuck in Saudi Arabia due to technical issues after Crown Jewel. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I got a text message about 2:15 saying ‘hey, there’s a chance you might be needed for Smackdown’ and then 2-minutes after that it was ‘you’re needed for Smackdown and a plane leaves in an hour and a half. Fortunately, I was home. So, I quickly get all my stuff together, get all rushed, we get there and we’re waiting for the plane to show up because the plane’s late. Then the plane gets there, we end up landing, and we’re kind of figuring out the idea of what we’re going to be doing while we’re in the air. When we do land we land at about 7:30 but again this is in Buffalo so there is a decent little trip yet to get there.”

Cole then revealed that he got into the arena around 8.15/8.20 when Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were finishing up their promo in the ring, as he labeled the entire experience it as one of the "wackiest days" of his career.

“We walk into the arena at around 8:15/8:20, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were just finishing in the ring and that is kind of how the whole process started. It was definitely one of the wackiest days of my career because I think at that point, me and Bryan ended up walking out to the ring around 9:30 so I had about an hour to get ready and get focussed and get in the zone and all that jazz. Totally wild day.

As of now, Adam Cole remains focused on his upcoming WarGames match against Team Ciampa. However, Cole is also confirmed to compete at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view as well.