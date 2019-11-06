Adam Cole reveals his future with NXT and if he plans on staying with the brand

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Cole

Current NXT Champion Adam Cole has certainly been on a dream run over the course of the past week, as he successfully walked out with his title on both SmackDown Live and on Monday Night RAW after defending it against Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins, respectively.

Adam Cole's recent NXT Title defense on SmackDown and RAW

During last week's edition of SmackDown Live, the majority of the NXT roster made a surprise appearance on the blue brand as the likes of Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, and Tommaso Ciampa invaded the show and put the main roster stars on notice, prior to the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As seen on SmackDown Live, Cole successfully defended the NXT Title against Daniel Bryan in the main event of the show, whereas, on this week's RAW, the leader of The Undisputed Era once again walked out with the title after going into battle against former NXT Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW.

Adam Cole remains confident that he will stay in NXT

In a recent interview with Metro, Adam Cole claimed that despite he and the rest of The Undisputed Era invading RAW and SmackDown Live recently, Cole remains adamant about wanting to stay in the black-and-yellow brand. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Eventually there’s the thought process of maybe the Undisputed Era would like to take our body of work and go to RAW or SmackDown. I don’t wanna speak for them, but personally I’ve never been more adamant about wanting to stay part of NXT than I am right now."

Cole further stated that there is definitely something special about being a part about the NXT brand and the current champion also added that he and "the rest of the guys" will be a part of NXT for a long period of time.

What's next for Adam Cole?

As of now, it remains interesting to be seen if Adam Cole will be facing 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion match.