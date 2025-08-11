Adam Pearce to have 4-time WWE champion removed from the building during Monday Night RAW? Possibility explored

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is set to feature some massive action and incredible storylines leading up to Clash in Paris. The red brand currently has some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry competing against each other, and fans are eager to see what’s next ahead of the premium live event.

Among some of the most dominant names on the roster, Rusev has been making headlines with his performances. The star has been embroiled in a feud with his former friend, Sheamus, and neither man has missed an opportunity to tear each other apart and send a message to the entire roster.

Both Rusev and Sheamus are currently tied, with one victory each, and their last match ended in a double count-out. However, last week’s episode of the red brand further featured both men trying to take each other down when Sami Zayn got involved to calm things down.

While Zayn was trying to diffuse the situation, he ended up taking a blow from Rusev, and WWE confirmed a match between the two for this week. With Adam Pearce having his hands full over the past few weeks with the red brand often featuring chaos, he could send four-time WWE champion Sheamus back home right before the match between Rusev and Sami Zayn.

Furthermore, the next time Sheamus has a match, Rusev could be sent out of the building, which could lead to a bout between both men being confirmed for Clash in Paris. WWE could make a showdown between them official with a huge ‘Loser Leaves’ stipulation, with the loser being forced to leave Monday Night RAW.

Wrestling legend questioned WWE’s booking of Sheamus and Rusev

While fans have been enjoying the intense action between Rusev and Sheamus, former WWE writer Vince Russo had a different opinion.

During an episode of Legion of RAW, the legend said that although the matches might have been good, he completely skipped them because there was no storyline.

"I am sure Rusev and Sheamus beat the ever-loving snot out of each other, okay. I'm not gonna lie to you, I fast-forwarded through this whole match. Why? Because I don't care who wins. I don't. I don't have a horse in the race. There's no story. Why do I want Sheamus to win? I don't care, guys. That's not my fault."

The rivalry between The Bulgarian Brute and Sheamus is still unfinished, and only time will tell what the company has in store for them next.

