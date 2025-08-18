Adam Pearce to add 40-year-old WWE star to World Heavyweight Title match? Exploring RAW possibility

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at the next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025. Things might take a more interesting turn in this battle for gold if Adam Pearce adds a 40-year-old star to the match.That superstar is Roman Reigns. The OTC has been officially announced to appear on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Since The Vision attacked him during his last appearance, he could continue his feud with the heel group.Reigns hasn't been in the title picture since he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Using his influence, in addition to claiming to be the face of the company, the OTC may convince Adam Pearce to add him to the world title match at Clash in Paris, making it a five-way contest.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.Former WWE star claims he could beat Roman Reigns in a real fightSpeaking in an interview with TMZ, ex-WWE Superstar Matt Riddle revealed that he has rubbed multiple major stars in the Stamford-based promotion the wrong way for merely speaking the truth.Riddle claimed that once he upset Roman Reigns, insisting that the OTC may beat him in the ring, but in a cage or on the street, he would beat him easily.&quot;Even Roman Reigns at one point, I rubbed the wrong way. They get really angry when you spit facts. So, if I said 'You are hard to work with and you can't fight,' CM Punk gets really mad. If I said, 'Goldberg, you're a terrible wrestler, and you injured people,' he gets mad. You know, Roman, they asked me to talk cr*p about Roman. I told everybody, 'Hey, he might beat me in the ring, but if we were in the cage or street, I would beat the hell out of him.' And he knows that I know that, and everybody knows that, and Roman got upset about that,&quot; he said. (23:00 -23:31)It will be exciting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have for the Undisputed Tribal Chief in the coming weeks, in the run-up to WWE Clash in Paris 2025.