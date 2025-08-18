  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce to add 40-year-old WWE star to World Heavyweight Title match? Exploring RAW possibility

Adam Pearce to add 40-year-old WWE star to World Heavyweight Title match? Exploring RAW possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:20 GMT
Adam Pearce is RAW
Adam Pearce is RAW's General Manger! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at the next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025. Things might take a more interesting turn in this battle for gold if Adam Pearce adds a 40-year-old star to the match.

Ad

That superstar is Roman Reigns. The OTC has been officially announced to appear on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Since The Vision attacked him during his last appearance, he could continue his feud with the heel group.

Reigns hasn't been in the title picture since he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Using his influence, in addition to claiming to be the face of the company, the OTC may convince Adam Pearce to add him to the world title match at Clash in Paris, making it a five-way contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Former WWE star claims he could beat Roman Reigns in a real fight

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, ex-WWE Superstar Matt Riddle revealed that he has rubbed multiple major stars in the Stamford-based promotion the wrong way for merely speaking the truth.

Ad

Riddle claimed that once he upset Roman Reigns, insisting that the OTC may beat him in the ring, but in a cage or on the street, he would beat him easily.

"Even Roman Reigns at one point, I rubbed the wrong way. They get really angry when you spit facts. So, if I said 'You are hard to work with and you can't fight,' CM Punk gets really mad. If I said, 'Goldberg, you're a terrible wrestler, and you injured people,' he gets mad. You know, Roman, they asked me to talk cr*p about Roman. I told everybody, 'Hey, he might beat me in the ring, but if we were in the cage or street, I would beat the hell out of him.' And he knows that I know that, and everybody knows that, and Roman got upset about that," he said. (23:00 -23:31)

It will be exciting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have for the Undisputed Tribal Chief in the coming weeks, in the run-up to WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications