Adam Pearce to add former WWE Champion to the Bash in Berlin match card? Exploring the chances

The WWE Universe is set to witness the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this weekend. On August 31, fans will get to see some of the promotion's best performers face each other in different types of matches. The PLE is likely to be headlined by a mouth-watering World Heavyweight Title clash between reigning champion Gunther and Randy Orton. While the card is already stacked, the Triple H-led creative team could think of making another addition.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce could book a match between two prominent superstars. The stars in question are Sheamus and Pete Dunne. Notably, the duo locked horns on last week's RAW, in which former WWE Champion Sheamus emerged victorious.

At Bash in Berlin, Adam Pearce could announce yet another match between the two. Fans in attendance would love the wrestling styles of Sheamus and Dunne, which would be a win-win situation for WWE.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Hence, while speculative, the Stamford-based promotion could look towards this angle and book a match between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.

WWE Superstar Sheamus opens up about his recent injury-related hiatus

Former WWE Champion Sheamus made a comeback after an eight-month hiatus during the April 15, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. Notably, The Celtic Warrior reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in September 2023, which consigned him to the bench for an extended period.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 46-year-old star opened up about his injury-related hiatus, admitting that he feared that he would never return to the squared circle. The Irish star also mentioned that everything going forward was a blessing.

"We're on the road every week, sometimes five days a week, including live events. You have to know safety is very important. Like I was out there last year with a neck thing. I didn't think I'd even get back; you know what I mean? So everything going forward now for me is a blessing but always safety,'' he said.

Since his return, Sheamus has been involved in some brilliant matches on the flagship show. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books him for a singles match at Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.