  Adam Pearce to add iconic stipulation to 40-year-old's first SummerSlam match in WWE? Exploring the chances

Adam Pearce to add iconic stipulation to 40-year-old's first SummerSlam match in WWE? Exploring the chances

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 26, 2025 08:58 GMT
Adam Pearce
Adam Pearce

SummerSlam 2025 will truly be an unforgettable event not only for WWE but also for several superstars. While some will compete for the gold, others will step into MetLife Stadium for glory. It will also be a memorable night for Karrion Kross. The 40-year-old will wrestle in his first-ever singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

The Doom Waker will battle Sami Zayn at the annual spectacle in what will be their third encounter. This rivalry has reached a boiling point on RAW, as both superstars have faced each other twice, with each having one victory. Therefore, their third showdown demands a compelling stipulation that can match the grandeur of a stage like SummerSlam.

Adam Pearce could make Zayn vs. Kross a Last Man Standing match on the upcoming episode of RAW. This stipulation will enable both superstars to transform the entire arena into a breeding ground of chaos, rendering every object and instrument a potent weapon. This rivalry has become deeply personal, and it needs a definite and clear winner without any controversy.

A Last Man Standing match serves as the perfect stipulation to put an end to the feud, as the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent so they cannot stand before a 10-count. This stipulation also perfectly aligns with the narrative of their rivalry. Kross has been attempting to undermine Zayn's resilience, while the latter's underdog spirit thrives in proving he can withstand The Doom Walker's antics.

Hence, this iconic stipulation has the potential to give a poetic end to this storyline at SummerSlam next month. It could undeniably elevate this rivalry to match the event's grandeur in MetLife Stadium. While Karrion Kross did participate in a Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023, it will be his first singles match at the monumental event.

Adam Pearce to threaten Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross on RAW before SummerSlam?

Karrion Kross launched several sneak attacks on Sami Zayn in the past few weeks. He also ambushed the former Intercontinental Champion with a metallic pipe a few weeks ago, which injured the latter. Kross did the same last week on RAW when he hit Zayn with the pipe to win the match.

There is a good possibility that Adam Pearce could send an ultimatum to The Herald of Doomsday on RAW. He could threaten both Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross, stating that neither of the two superstars should lay a finger on the other before their SummerSlam match.

Pearce could state that if they get involved in a physical altercation on the red brand, it would lead to their match being scrapped from the upcoming PLE card. This will help the General Manager prevent the ongoing chaos on Monday Night RAW to some extent.

Moreover, it will add more excitement and drama to this feud, which is already shimmering at a boiling point. However, this is entirely speculative, and it remains to be seen how things unfold on the RAW ahead of SummerSlam.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

